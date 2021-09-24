You only get one set of eyes, so let Optical Eyeland help you protect them

There is no question that the Florida sun’s reflection and harmful glare can be hard on your eyes. Light can be both harmful and beneficial for vision as well as overall health.

Always pushing boundaries, Transitions challenged its research team to develop a light-intelligent lens that was darker outdoors, clear indoors, with improved reaction and fade back speeds, all without compromising on protection and quality.

“The Transitions Signature GEN 8 lens offered here at Optical Eyeland blocks 100% UV and protects from harmful blue light, and now more than ever, you will be less bothered by changing light. This new lens adapts seamlessly to any lighting with optimum vision and comfort anytime,” stated co-owner Julie Bayly.

The results of years of research and in-depth scientific studies, Transitions Signature GEN 8 is the first light-intelligent lens with a revolutionary nano-composite technology that pushes photochromic performance and offers optimum vision, comfort, and protection all day long.

Transitions Signature GEN 8 lenses come in seven exciting new colors, and will help reduce glare, eye fatigue, and strain to create more effortless sight.

Most people know sunlight contains UV and blue light. UV light is part of the non-visible light spectrum and you’re exposed to it every day when you’re out in the sun. It can cause damage to the eyes, particularly the cornea and the lens. Blue light, which is part of the visible light spectrum, reaches deeper into the eye and its cumulative effect can cause damage to the retina.

Blue light, which is also emitted from computer screens, phones, and tablets, can cause serious damage to the retina, and prolonged exposure poses a risk factor for the onset of age-related macular degeneration. All that screen time can also lead to digital eye strain, resulting in tired eyes, headaches, itchy eyes, blurred vision, and increased sensitivity to light.

“In today’s world, avoiding digital devices is pretty much impossible. So many people use digital devices that it is estimated about 70 percent of the adults and children in the U.S. experience digital eyestrain. Luckily, we have ways to protect and combat the effects of digital eyestrain. These new Transitions lenses provide protection from UV rays and harmful high-energy blue light without altering or distorting color perception. No other lens can support that claim,” noted Julie Bayly.

You only get one set of eyes, and these lenses will provide a lifetime of improved contrast, acuity, and depth and color perception. Give you and your family’s eyes the relaxation they deserve and protection from sources of harmful high-energy blue light, while giving soothing vision.

Optical Eyeland is family owned and operated. Co-owners Julie Bayly and Brian Pinckney pride themselves on being an independently owned business that offers the latest styles and uncompromising personal eye care. They’ve been trained with the nation’s top lens and frame companies, and they keep themselves current on the newest enhancements and treatments.

Their professional staff can assist you and your family with all your optical needs including comprehensive eye exams, contact lenses, and eyewear.

Optical Eyeland accepts most insurance plans, and if they’re not on your provider list, give them a call and they will try to match your plan’s discounts.

Optical Eyeland is located at 730 S. Orange Blossom Trail, Apopka, on the corner of U.S. Highway 441 and Sheeler Road, next door to the Race Trac gas station. Their hours of operation are Monday, 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. – 7 p.m., and Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Remember to take every precaution to preserve good eye health. Call Optical Eyeland today at 407-880-0335 to schedule an appointment. Se habla Espanol.



