Wow Your Guests with Natural Gas this Holiday Season

As we enter the height of the holiday season, it’s important that we continue to cherish this time filled with love, cheer … and, of course, good food! We know how easy it is to get caught up in the hustle and bustle of this time of year; from decorating your homes to buying presents, and hosting family and friends, there are plenty of holiday activities to keep you busy. But Lake Apopka Natural Gas District (LANGD) is by your side to lighten the load and help you enjoy even more precious time with the people who mean the most.

With natural gas, you’re in excellent hands, especially during the holiday season. It’s no secret that this time of year can get quite expensive with the various purchases that go into making it a memorable experience. But luckily, with natural gas, households in the United States save an average of $879 per year compared to all electric homes. On gifts alone, Americans plan to spend an average of $837 this season, meaning the money you could save from switching to natural gas has the potential to cover the cost of your entire gift list.

Although saving money is at the top of everyone’s wish list (as well as our New Year’s resolutions), having natural gas in your home comes with several other benefits. For example, by heating your water with a tankless water heater, you can boost your energy efficiency by 22%. Switching to a tankless water heater also gives you the ability to provide continuous hot water – ensuring you and your guests stay toasty this holiday season. Beyond heating comforts, items like natural gas fireplaces and outdoor gas lights make for an especially warm and inviting ambiance that everyone craves – not just during the holidays, but all year round.

Impressing your guests while also being environmentally conscious has never been easier. Fueling your home or business through the direct use of natural gas reduces your carbon footprint by retaining more usable energy throughout the fuel cycle. From wellhead to burner tip, natural gas retains 90% of its usable energy along its direct-use journey to fueling homes and businesses.

It’s never too late to give yourself and your family the gift of clean and reliable natural gas. Throughout this holiday season and beyond, LANGD is committed to providing reliable natural gas service to every home and business it serves, helping families save more and worry less during the moments that matter most.

Are you ready to enjoy natural gas – the gift that keeps on giving? Install a new natural gas range or dryer in your home now through Dec. 31, 2021, and you could qualify for an account credit of $100; or, have LANGD connect your new natural gas range or dryer at no charge. To learn more, call the LANGD marketing team at (407) 656-2734 x307, email marketing@langd.org or visit www.langd.org.

Advertisement