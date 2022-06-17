Workplace Screening Intelligence is a full-service laboratory for all your testing needs

Workplace Screening Intelligence offers drug testing and COVID-19 screening for employers, employees, and the public. Plus, they offer drug testing at over 15,000 collection sites in the United States as well as clinical laboratory screening to keep you and/or your workplace healthy and productive.

Philip Dubois is the founder and CEO of Workplace Screening Intelligence. His knowledge represents over 30 years of excellence in service and support to thousands of employers, hospitals, clinics, and other stakeholders in the laboratory testing industry. He’s an expert in the field of drug testing, COVID-19 and other lab tests, the various means of testing, federal and state testing laws, company policy development, risk remediation as well as all aspects of alcohol testing. Dubois is a former Chairman and Executive Board Member of the Drug and Alcohol Testing Industry Association, Inc., (DATIA). As Chairman of DATIA, a 1,600-member group based in Washington, D.C., he championed the effort for the employer’s rights to a safe and drug-free workplace.

Workplace Screening Intelligence provides a wide range of services that includes clinical laboratory testing, employment drug testing, parental drug testing, and DNA paternity testing, as well as COVID-19 screening, and so much more.

If you need employee drug testing, DOT testing or testing for COVID-19, they have many available testing sites, including academic, commercial, and private laboratories nationwide. If you are looking for a reliable, local testing service that you can trust, Workplace Screening Intelligence is here for your testing needs. They’re reliable, fast, and affordable. For individual or business needs, you can schedule online or by phone. WorkPlace Screening Intelligence has a location in Apopka and offers no wait testing with an appointment. Same day appointments are available

With so many different COVID-19 tests, here is what they offer:

Antibody Testing- (recent infection and past exposure) – 15 minute results

PCR molecular- (detects current infection) This test can be shipped anywhere in the United States. Saliva (great alternative to nasal swabs). Results in 1-2 days – ideal for travel, return to work and proving absence of COVID

Same Day PCR Molecular. Ideal for travel and return to work or school. You walk out with the results within one hour

Antigen testing (detects current infection) – 15-minute results. Ideal for travel and you walk out with results

At home COVID-19 rapid kits and COVID virtual testing

In addition to COVID testing, they also provide drug screenings. There are still many misconceptions among employers about substance abuse in the workplace. Employers can no longer ignore who is using drugs and alcohol. When employers need to ensure safety and security, Workplace Screening Intelligence is the one company you can trust. Their service and years of experience ensure accurate results in a timely manner so the employer can make better informed decisions about its employees and the safety and security of the workplace. WorkPlace Screening Intelligence is available to answer the complicated questions you might have with employment screening.

Workplace Screening Intelligence offers DOT and non-DOT testing, along with pre-employment, post-accident, tests for parents, schools, educators, counselors, athletes, court ordered and personal testing. Their drug testing services use the latest technology available to identify illicit substances in employees. Multiple collection sites in 100 collection sites in Metro Orlando area and 15,000 collection sites available nationwide. They can also arrange for onsite testing, which is especially productive for random testing or mass hiring. Medical review officers can validate the test results and they also provide support for company policy development on drug testing.

There are many reasons to use Workplace Screening Intelligence for drug or alcohol testing:

Local no wait testing with appointment – same day appointments available

Compliance with state and federal regulations

Reduce accidents in the workplace

Improve your team’s productivity

Decrease absenteeism and employee turnover which affects your bottom line

Provide a safer and more secure work environment

Quicker hiring decisions

Mitigate risk test

Complimentary expert advice

You can call 800-338-5515 or email info@workplacescreening.com to schedule any service or request more information. To book an appointment go to www.workplacescreening.com.

