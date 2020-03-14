Wolf Lake Middle School crowned basketball kings at Orange County championships

History was made when the final buzzer sounded at this year’s Orange County Public Schools Boys Basketball Championship. Wolf Lake Middle School captured its first Orange County championship in the history of the school.

The school has attained many “cluster” championships over the years, but the “county” title has eluded them. They’ve achieved the runner-up spot previously in track and boys basketball.

In 2018, the Wolf Pack fell short in their championship game with Carver Middle School. This time around, the Wolves got their revenge in the much anticipated rematch on the grand stage.

Wolf Lake took the late lead with seconds left on the clock. It was clear when Carver received the ball back that they were playing for the final shot. With four seconds left on the clock, Carver drove to the basket, but the stifling Wolf Lake defense forced a tough, off-balance shot that missed. Carver got the rebound, but again, Wolf Lake recovered and forced another hurried shot that missed its mark. When the sound of the final horn filled the gym, the score was Wolf Lake 54, Carver 53.

The team is coached by Samuel Bell and Roy Leath. The squad consists of eighth graders Chase Marks, David Marshall, Javier Rowell, Damir Simon, Gavin Dunn, Adam Bracy, Samuel Bell II, Chance Morgan, Dillon Mancauskus, Daren Leath, Tyler Johnson and Lorenzo Payne; seventh graders Ian Quintyne, Jaedon Shepherd and Jermichael Johnson; and sixth graders Xavier Bell and Logan James.