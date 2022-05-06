With full moon soon, fishin’ should be very good in area

Hello Folks,

The full moon is on Monday, May 16, and the weather should be good and the fishin’ should be really good in most of the lakes in our area and it should pick up this weekend.

Kyle at Bitter’s Bait and Tackle reports that the folks in his area are catchin’ plenty of panfish. The hot spot this week has been the Kissimmee Chain, especially West Lake. You need to get ya some wigglers or red wigglers and head out and go fishin’.

Lake Jesup and Lake Monroe have slowed down a little for panfish. Folks are still catchin’ a few panfish on red wigglers. You can also catch a few panfish in the St. Johns River around the pads. The bass fishin’, Kyle reports, is goin’ really good in most of the lakes in our area. Bitter’s is sellin’ a lot of shiners and folks are goin’ out to catch ’em.

The Maitland Chain is fishin’ good for bass on shiners. Folks are freelinin’ shiners over submerged hydrilla and eel grass beds throughout the chain. The Butler Chain is still fishin’ good as well. Most folks are catchin’ lots of smaller bass in the two-pound range. You will catch most of your bass on plastic worms and slow-sinkin’ Senko-type baits. If the bass start schoolin’, make sure to have a lipless crank-bait tied on to one of your rods so you will be ready when they come up to feed on the baitfish.

John’s Lake is producin’ some nice bass in the seven-pound to eight-pound range. Kyle says that folks are really doin’ good in the lake with shiners and plastic worms. The bass fishin’ on the Harris Chain has been good for a couple of weeks now and it should be good this weekend as well.

Kyle was fishin’ the Harris Chain this week and caught 15 bass. He was also lucky enough to catch a big ’un. Kyle’s big bass weighed in at 8-1/2 lbs. He caught his bass on a plastic worm. So, it’s safe to say the bass are bitin’ really good this week.

The bass fishin’ on West Lake has slowed down a little this past week. You can still catch a few bass on the West Lake, but it should pick up this weekend.

Well, that’s it for this week. Oh, by the way, I checked with the FWC last week and there hasn’t been any of the big bass with a pink tag caught as of today. We will see ya next week.

Tip of the week: first quarter moon on Sunday.

Save a few and good luck!