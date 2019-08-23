When the rains come, the next day seems to start out just a little bit cooler

Hello Folks,

I think it might just be me, but after some of the rains we have been havin’ I notice the next mornin’ it’s been a tad bit cooler. It might be my imagination but I do think so or I’m hopin’ for some cooler weather soon. These dog days of summer are gettin’ hotter the older I get. So, fall begins on September 23 and, hopefully, the cooler weather will be arrive at the same time.

Kyle at Bitter’s Bait and Tackle reports that the fishin’ for bluegills and shellcrackers has slowed down just a little bit in Lake Monroe and Lake Jesup. The afternoon rains have gotten most of the lakes up but you should be able to find a few beds with some panfish still on ’em. Take along some red worms and crickets and, hopefully, you will find ’em and catch ’em.

The bass fishin’ has slowed down a little but you can still catch ’em in the major chains in our area. Most of the bass are bein’ caught around movin’ water that is flowin’ into the river or the lake from the rains. If you can find a feeder creek or a runoff, you should be able to locate some bass in those areas of the lake.

Folks are catchin’ some bass in the Butler Chain. Most of the bass are on the small size but a good ‘un can be caught if you stick with it long enough. Durin’ the summer, lots of folks like to fish a Carolina rig or a drop-shot in the deeper holes in the chain. The water temperature is cooler and the bass are lethargic durin’ the summer as well, so these types of techniques will catch you some bass. There are plenty of videos on the web that can show you how to rig these baits up and also they will teach you how to fish with the baits as well. Do a little research and give it a try on your next fishin’ trip.

Kyle also reports some nice bass bein’ caught on John’s Lake. Some folks are catchin’ numbers and some folks are catchin’ some nice quality bass. You need to get on the water early and, hopefully, the wind will be blowin’ on your favorite shoreline and the bass will be feedin’. You can start off with some noisy top-water baits at first light and then switch over to plastic worms or slow-sinkin’ Senko-type baits as the sun comes up. If that doesn’t work, try flippin’ the heavy cover with your favorite flippin’ bait. Rick and I both like to flip a Bitter’s BFM or a Bitter’s Muskrat when we are flippin’ heavy cover. Bitter’s makes a lot of different colors and I’m sure you can find a color that works for you. You need to use darker colors in stained water and lighter colors in clear water.

I hope you get a chance to do some fishin’ this week or over the weekend. Rick and I are gonna try and fish this week dependin’ on the weather. See ya next week.

Tip of the week: Fish slowly.

Save a few and good luck!