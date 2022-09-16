When cooler weather finally hits, specks should begin bitin’

Hello Folks,

I hope everyone is havin’ a great week and hopefully you are gettin’ on the water and catchin’ a few.

Kyle at Bitter’s Bait and Tackle reports that it’s been kinda slow and not too many folks are goin’ fishin’, especially for panfish. It won’t be too much longer till it will be speckled perch time in Central Florida. We need some cooler weather for the specks to get turned on this fall.

Speaking of fall, that will start this month on September 22. I don’t know about you, but I’m ready for some cooler weather. If you are lookin’ for somethin’ to do this weekend and you don’t want to fish, you can join The Central Florida Aquatic Cleanup Day Saturday, September 17. The event will be held at the Wooton Park West Boat Ramp on Lake Dora. They are lookin’ for volunteers with or without boats to travel the Harris Chain pickin’ up trash and debris. The event will be from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Garbage bags and gloves will be provided. If you want more information, contact Nick Trippel at 352-800-5015.

As students return to the classroom for the new school year, educators and parents can encourage continued learning with Gone Fishin’ games. The FWC is doin’ this in partnership with Pubbly, a digital education company, who created five interactive games that engage and educate students on marine fisheries conservation. You can go to FloridaFishing.Pubbly.com to get in on the action at this website. These games are mainly for your saltwater fishin’ trips, but it will provide some instructional education for both students and adults who want to conserve our fisheries.

The Xtreme Bass Series closed out its season on Lake Kissimmee over the weekend. The team of Brian Hart and Colby Berger bested the 21 boat field with five bass that hit the scales at a total of 26.16 lbs. They also had the biggest bass of the tournament that weighed 9.03 lbs. Congratulations, guys, on a great win and a nice bag of fish.

My neighbor John and his nephew Chet have been fishin’ the Butler Chain and the bite on the chain has slowed down just a little. They are still catchin’ lots of small bass, includin’ some that weigh about 2-1/2 pounds. They also fished East Lake and caught only two bass last week. So, I would have to say it’s been a little slow for most anglers who are fishin’ for bass. I wish I had better news this week but it’s the end of dog days for summer and, hopefully, some cooler weather will help out soon.

See ya next week.

Tip of the week: early or late.

Save a few and good luck!