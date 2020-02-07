What’s Your Role in Building a Sustainable Future?

Submitted by Lake Apopka Natural Gas District

Good thing you have the right to choose. As environmental sustainability has become a topic of discussion nationwide, the focus on clean energy sources has grown accordingly. Consumers have several options at their disposal, so it’s important to find the right energy mix for your home or business that suits your lifestyle needs while also paving the path for a healthy environment for generations to come. Fortunately for Central Florida residents – including those in Lake Apopka Natural Gas District’s service areas – the resources needed to develop a balanced energy solution are readily available and in great supply.

One of the crucial components of that solution is natural gas – the cleanest burning fuel source available. Many consumers take advantage of natural gas through what is called “direct use” – the practice of using natural gas directly in homes and businesses, rather than burning it as a generation fuel for electricity. With over half of American consumers using natural gas, the benefits of the green-energy resource are no secret: over 177 million Americans currently rely on the reliable, affordable, abundant and domestic resource to fuel their daily lives.

However, over the last year, a growing trend has emerged, with several U.S. cities working to move to an all-electric, single source model that eliminates the use of natural gas entirely. Though this trend, known as “electrification,” has yet to take root, the topic is likely to remain a part of our country’s sustainability conversation for some time to come. Knowing the importance of consumer choice – and the powerful role education plays in supporting that right – the District is proud to share factual information about the importance of natural gas and its role in building a clean energy future.

Fueling your home or business through the direct use of natural gas reduces your carbon footprint by retaining more useable energy throughout the fuel cycle. From wellhead to burner tip, natural gas retains 90 percent of its usable energy along its direct-use journey to fueling homes and businesses. Another added bonus of keeping natural gas in your fuel mix – it’s easy on the wallet. U.S. consumers of natural gas save more than $800 on energy bills each year, on average, compared to those who use solely electricity, propane or oil.

By choosing natural gas for direct use through appliances in your home or business, you can play a more active role in keeping our environment clean and safe for generations to come. After all, it’s your choice to make!

As we continues to work together to build a sustainable energy future, the District is incredibly grateful to the communities it serves for their balanced energy approach that combines renewable energy sources like solar and wind with reliable, resilient and domestically abundant natural gas. This forward-thinking, comprehensive approach will ensure our region has access to clean, cost-effective and efficient energy solutions, both now and in the future.

Thinking about taking active steps to reduce your own carbon footprint? Consider making the switch to natural gas to go green and save money in the process. For more information on natural gas service for your home, business or vehicle, please contact the District Marketing Team at (407) 656-2734 x 307, marketing@langd.org or visit www.langd.org.

Advertisement