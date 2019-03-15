Welcome to Fuddruckers, where burgers are limited only by your imagination

It has been almost four years since a group owned by Orlando local families decided to commit to a development agreement with Fuddruckers, a brand that was born to create the World’s Greatest Hamburgers®, but that also offers salads, fish, and other menu options for their guests.

At Fuddruckers, the guests are able to order never-frozen beef burgers, as well as Buffalo, Elk, and other exotic options. Having a produce bar and a condiment station, including the unlimited Fuddruckers cheddar cheese sauce, allows each guest to be able to customize their burgers as they like.

In March 2018, the Apopka location opened its doors for the first time, giving away a free burger a week for a year to the first 100 guests in line. And they proudly served more than 8,000 guests during the opening week and gave job opportunities to dozens of locals.

The group is constantly looking for opportunities to work with the community, helping raise funds for several schools and organizations in the area with a program called Burger for Benefits.

They use only fresh and wholesome ingredients and always prepare everything on-site, hand-crafted only when you order it! They promise to make every meal meaningful.

Their burgers are made from fresh, never frozen, 100% all-American premium cut beef with no fillers or additives.

Some people are driven to create the world’s fastest cars or the world’s tallest buildings. Their calling is only slightly less glamorous but a whole lot tastier. Fuddruckers was born to create the World’s Greatest Hamburgers®. Of course you don’t put the World’s Greatest Hamburgers® on the world’s second greatest bun. Not if you want to remain the World’s Greatest Hamburgers®. Their sesame-topped buns are baked from scratch in their restaurant bakeries all day long. It’s the only way to get that perfect combination of crisp crust and melt-in-your-mouth, fresh-from-the-oven taste. Not fresh-from-a-truck taste like everyone else. Ah, there’s nothing like that new bun scent.

Whether it’s a team celebration, family get together, date night, to catch a game on TV, a birthday, or just a craving for a juicy cheeseburger, grab a booth, customize your own beverage and burger, get some cheese sauce, and escape into their burger world!

Did you know that their catering menus are totally customizable and go well beyond the World’s Greatest Hamburgers®? How about a Fudds Exotic Burger℠ party? Or Fudds famous sandwiches, salads, appetizers, and drinks?

Fuddruckers specializes in catering services and the group also owns a company called Florida Prime Catering, established in 2008, that recently partnered with a well recognized Make-A-Wish Foundation giving back 3% of all catering sales to them.

For any special event, RSVP or catering need, you can call 1-888-616-8660 or email catering@fuddruckersOT.com.

Stop in and visit them today. Fuddruckers is located at 2300 E. Semoran Boulevard in Apopka.

Their hours are Sunday – Thursday, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Call them at 407-826-1411.

