Wekiwa Springs Baptist Church is growing faith, friendships, and families

For just a moment, forget everything you’ve ever thought of when it comes to church. Instead, picture a community of people who are striving together to discover God’s purpose and plan for their lives. Imagine a home for all who are looking for hope. This is Wekiwa Springs Baptist Church in Apopka.

Wekiwa Springs Baptist Church is a gospel-centered church that was established over 50 years ago. Although they’re not the largest church in the community, they are dedicated to helping those in their community. They’re committed to connecting people to Jesus and to one another.

Pastor, Mike Davis, has been the pastor of Wekiwa Springs Baptist Church for 17 years. He is dedicated to the church, his ministry, and his weekly messages are always firmly rooted in scripture. He has a passion for making the complex simple, as he speaks truth to people in ways they can understand and apply to their everyday lives.

The weekly messages at Wekiwa Springs Baptist Church will help you grow in your spiritual walk. Because the Christian life is one of constant growth and development, they’re focused on providing biblical principles that can be applied to everyday life. They dedicate time to each other, get to know each other as friends and individuals, and spend time interacting as a church family. Their teachers and deacons are committed to help the hurting and to help those who want to grow spiritually through God’s word.

Wekiwa Springs Baptist Church Outreach Ministry program coordinator is Richard Cromas. Sometimes, it can be difficult for modern churches to stay engaged in their communities, especially as the culture surrounding our society continues to change. The Outreach Ministry is the practice of looking beyond to people around them and sharing the love of Christ as they connect to their community. They have food and clothing drives to help those in need and hold special concerts that are always open to the public.

Randy Cobb is the Wekiwa Springs Baptist Church Minister of Music. He coordinates the musical and creative aspects of worship services and loves old time gospel music. He works with the lead pastor in creating and coordinating special services and productions. He does a brilliant job with the choir and books gospel concerts.

One of their favorite ministry programs is “The Good News Club.” Several of their members meet with approximately 40 elementary students. They teach them Bible verses, songs, and play games. The students are having a great time while learning about Jesus Christ.

No matter what stage, age, or season you find yourself in, this church is here for you! They invite you to come just as you are and to be a part of this community of people who are moving together to discover God’s purpose and plan for their lives. They’re conveniently located at 584 N. Wekiwa Springs Road in Apopka, Florida. For more information, call 407-886-7864 or visit them at www.wsbcapopka.org.

