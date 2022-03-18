Wekiva High School names top 5 percent

The seniors who make up the top five percent of the Wekiva High School Class of 2022 are shown with Principal Dr. Tamara Baker-Drayton. They are, Sidra Walker valedictorian, salutatorian Maya Ingraham, Brittany Reisinger, Ashley Phillips, Francisco Aguilar Fletcher, Thai Do, Kaydence Jusseaume, Mackenzie Hiner, Ashley Krupa, Shalomy Tavera, Aashna Patel, Nafisa Ruponty, Jamaelle Guerrier, Aneilia Ramsamooj, Conner Adkins, Samara White, Cassidy Palmer, Dylan Arruda, Diana Tran, Nereyda Castillo, Madeline Holmes, Guadalupe Lopez-Garcia, Kamryn Stevens, and Andrew Jernigan.