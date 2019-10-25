Norell Pollard, a 2018 Wekiva High School graduate, is making his mark as a true freshman for the Virginia Tech football team. Here, Pollard sacks Miami quarterback N’Kosi Perry during the Hokies’ 42-35 victory over the Hurricanes on October 5.
