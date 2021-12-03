Weather will make fish more aggressive this time of year

Hello Folks,

I believe that we are well into fall and summer is behind us. We have some days this week up in the high 70s and low 80s but I’ll take that over those high 90s we have in the summer. It sure makes it nice when you are on the water fishin’, too. You can fish all day and not get baked on the boat. The cooler weather will also get the fish to bitin’ and they become a little more aggressive this time of the year.

The specks are still bitin’ really good. Kyle at Bitter’s Bait and Tackle reports that the specks are still bitin’ in Lake Monroe and Lake Jesup. Folks are catchin’ a few specks up shallow but most of the specks are still in deep water. Most folks are usin’ jigs and jigs tipped with a minner. Some old-timers like myself like to fish with just a minner and if that’s you, go for it. The old-timers used either a No. 2 or No. 4 hook with a split shot and a cork bobber. The secret is to use gold hooks instead of black. I have used this set up for years and it’s worked for me, so I stuck with it and I have never been disappointed. Whatever setup you like to use, stick with what works best for you.

I wanted to add that the specks that are bein’ caught in Lake Monroe seem to be a little bigger this year, so don’t wait too long and go catch some specks.

The bass fishin’ has picked up even with the cold fronts we have been havin’ in our area. We have lots of bluebird skies durin’ the day, and that doesn’t help make the bass bite.

Congratulations to John Kremer and his fishin’ buddy Jerry Hammett from Ocala on their win on the Black Friday Tournament held on the Harris Chain, last week. They weighed in five bass that weighed in right at 23 lbs. Kyle also reports that the bass fishin’ on the Butler Chain has been good as of late. Most of the bass that are bein’ caught are from schoolin’ size to keeper size so that can be a lot of fun. When you go bass fishin’, you just want to catch ’em, right? I know I do and I’m sure you do, too.

Kyle has been fishin’ John’s Lake for the past two weeks and it’s been a little slow, but you can still have a decent day on the water. Most of bass he is catchin’ are bein’ caught on top-water early in the mornin’ and then he switches off to swim-jigs, and chatter-baits durin’ midday. If the bite slows down, he fishes a slow-sinkin’ Senko-type bait to get ’em to bite.

Well, that’s it for this week. The fish are bitin’ so get your poles and let’s do some fishin’.

See ya next week.

Tip of the week: fish are bitin’.

Save a few and good luck!