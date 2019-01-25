Weather that changes causes fishin’ to be varied in our area lakes and rivers

Hello Folks,

We are havin’ some strange weather goin’ on in our area. One day, we got on our jackets and the next we are wearin’ shorts and flip-flops. Hopefully, the weather will settle down and the fishin’ will get better as well.

Davis at Bitter’s Bait and Tackle reports that the folks in their area are catchin’ plenty of specks in Lake Monroe and Lake Jesup. Most of the specks are bein’ caught on jigs tipped with a minner. Brightly colored jigs like orange, and chartreuse have been the best colors this past week. Most folks are driftin’ open water lookin’ for a school of specks, and driftin’ back and forth over the schools until they quit bitin’. Lake Jesup has been producin’ the best stringers of specks lately.

The bass fishin’ has been pretty good on West Lake Toho. Davis reports that folks are catchin’ some nice bass on shiners fished along the shoreline cover. You can also catch some bass on speed worms and Rat-L-Traps. If you want to catch a lot of bass right now, you need to go fish the Butler Chain. The guides out there are catchin’ 30 to 40 bass per trip. They are free-linin’ shiners in different areas of the chain.

Rick and I fished out there for two days last week and watched the folks catch one bass after another. I don’t like to fish shiners, but I might start or not. Rick and I did catch some nice bass on plastic worms and slow-sinkin’ Senko-type baits. The fishin’ was a little tough for us but we rather be on the water and fishin’ than doin’ honey do’s. The bass fishin’ was a little slow last week on the Harris Chain. I fished with my friend Ron Dow and we caught six bass up to 2 lbs. each.

The BassPro.com East-

ern Open is fishin’ the Harris Chain of Lakes this week. The tournament started Thursday, January 24, and will continue through Saturday, January 26. The bass anglers will be takin’ off at Venetian Gardens each day at safe light. On days one and two they are havin’ weigh-ins at Ski Beach, startin’ at 3 p.m. each of those days. The day three weigh-in will be at Bass Pro Shops, startin’ at 4 p.m.

Bass Pro Shop is located on International Drive in South Orlando. So, get the family together and go watch a weigh-in. I’m sure there will be lots of bass and a few biguns weighed in durin’ the tournament.

Rick and I fished John’s Lake Wednesday and Rick was able to catch five bass. Yours truly has been snake bit lately but, hey, that’s fishin’. Rick did manage to catch one that weighed almost five pounds. It was a little windy but we always enjoy our time on the water fishin’. I hope you have a great week and I hope to see you on the water real soon.

Tip of the week: go fishin’.

Save a few and good luck!