Weather says summer is in full force, no matter what calendar says

Hello Folks,

I do believe that summer has arrived even if it doesn’t officially start until June 21. We do need some rain, so let’s hope we get some real soon. As you ride down the road you can see how dry it is, so pray for rain.

The fishin’ is still doin’ good in most of the lakes in our area and the St. Johns River. Kyle at Bitter’s Bait & Tackle reports that folks are still gettin’ on the water and catchin’ plenty of shellcrackers and bluegills. The store is sellin’ plenty of red worms and crickets. Get the family and let’s go fishin. You need to try Lake Monroe and Lake Jesup. You can also try fishin’ in the St. Johns River for some great action on the panfish.

The bass fishin’ is still doin’ pretty good. Lots of folks are fishin’ at night due to the hot weather. There are plenty of local night tournaments in our area to fish if you are interested. The bass fishin’ has been good but you need to get on the water at dark thirty. Rick and I were on the water and fishin’ at 6:20 a.m. this past Tuesday. So get out there early and before the sun gets up.

We have been catchin’ some nice bass in John’s Lake for the past two weeks. Most of our bass are bein’ caught on slow-sinkin’ Senko-type baits and plastic worms. The bass fishin’ has been good in the Harris Chain and the Kissimmee Chain. Again, you need to get on the water early. You can try a noisy top-water bait, buzz-bait, or your favorite for some early mornin’ bites. If you go to the Conway Chain or the Butler Chain, look for schoolers. Also pay attention to the divin’ birds as they will be feedin’ on the baitfish as well.

I wanted to let everyone know that if you are thinkin’ about tryin’ Florida fishin’, now is a good time to go. The next two weekends are license-free weekends to go fishin’. On Saturday, June 1, and Sunday, June 2, you can fish free in salt water. On Saturday, June 8, and Sunday, June 9, you can have a license-free weekend of fishin’ in fresh water. These days for fishin’ have been set aside for all Florida residents and visitors. So if you have been wantin’ to try Florida fishin’, these next two weekends would be a good time to give it a try. Who knows? You might like catchin’ some fish and havin’ a fish fry.

As I said earlier, summer is here. You need to take plenty of water and Gatorade

with you while you are on the water. Make sure you take in plenty of liquids so you won’t become dehydrated while on the water. Stay in the shade or in the water while that ole sun is bearin’ down on you.

Well, that’s it for this week. Hope to see you on the water real soon.

Tip of the week: free fishin’.

Save a few and good luck!