Weather is perfect for fishin’ locally

Hello Folks,

It’s just a great time to be a Florida resident. The weather is beautiful, the fishin’ is pretty good, and if you want to enjoy our weather, this is a good time to get on the water.

I fished with my granddaughter’s boyfriend, Josh Dannels, this week on the Harris Chain. We managed to catch a few bass, eight in total. Josh did catch the biggest bass which weighed around 3.5 lbs. The weather was awesome, and it was just a great day to be fishin’.

Kyle at Bitter’s Bait and Tackle reports that due to the wind, not too many folks are fishin’ for specks. There are still have some folks goin’ to Lake Monroe and Lake Jesup but it’s been kinda slow this past week. Congrats to Kyle on catchin’ a big bass last weekend while fishin’ the Harris Chain. He caught a nine-pounder and came in second place for the tournament.

As a side note, I wanted to let everyone know that the FWC has released hybrid bass into Lake Harris. They released these sport fish ranging from 12 in. to 16 in. the first of February of this year into the lake. The FWC has stocked more than 400,000 hybrids in the Harris Chain over the past three years. They are fun to catch and it just gives anglers another type of sport fish to catch while fishin’ the chain.

The fishin’ on the Kissimmee Chain has been really good as well. I mentioned last week about MFL Pro Tour holdin’ its tournament there last week. Congrats to Chris Lane who won the tournament and $100,000. Chris caught a 5 lb. 5 oz. bass in the last two minutes of the day to jump past Mark Davis for the win. Chris won by only 9 ounces. Lots of bass were caught durin’ the tournament over the course of the week. The biggest bass of the tournament caught was more than nine pounds.

While we are talkin’ about Lake Kissimmee, the FWC is goin’ to conduct a restoration project at Lake Kissimmee. They are goin’ to plant 325,000 native aquatic plants to help restore Lake Kissimmee. There has been a decline of aquatic plants in the lake due to grazing by exotic apple snails, hurricanes, and artificially stabilized water levels. So, hopefully, in time, this will allow some restoration of new plants to the lake.

I also wanted to mention that my fishin’ buddy Rick Niles came in second place in his club tournament last weekend on John’s Lake. The biggest bass of the tournament was a little over 6 lbs.

Rich reported that between his co-angler and himself they caught and released over 20 bass durin’ the day.

Well, folks, I hope you get a chance to do some fishin’ this week, and I hope to see you on the water really soon.

Tip of the week: go fishin’.

Save a few and good luck!