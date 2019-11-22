Weather is beautiful

Hello Folks,

I sure hope you are enjoyin’ this beautiful cool weather we are havin’ right now. I love gettin’ up and havin’ a chill in the air.

Rick and I fished this week, and we fished all day and I didn’t sweat once. It was great. I just wish the bass enjoyed it as much as we did. We fished the Butler Chain and it was a bluebird sky day and kinda windy. We did manage to catch a few bass. We caught our bass on lipless crank-baits and plastic worms.

The water temperature is comin’ down just a little. The water temperature was around 70 degrees. So if it stays cold, the bass will adjust and the fishin’ will get better each week. We did see a lot of small bass schoolin’ thoughout the day.

Kyle at Bitters Bait and Tackle reported that he fished the Butler Chain last week and he had a good day on the water. They caught 20 to 25 bass on top-water baits, slow-sinkin’ Senko-type baits, and a few bass on Rat L Traps. Kyle also reported that the specks are bitin’ big time in Lake Monroe and Lake Jesup. Kyle reports that they are sellin’ out of minners over the weekend and throughout the week.

Lots of folks are catchin’ specks in these two lakes for the past couple of weeks. So if you have been waitin’ for the specks to start bitin’, now is a good time to go speck fishin’. You need a bucket of minners, a few poles, and you are good to go. You need to drift the open water until you locate them and keep driftin’ back and forth over the school until they quit bitin’. Then keep driftin’ until you can locate another school and do the same thing. Hopefully, you can catch a nice stringer of specks before you run out of minners.

The bass fishin’ hasn’t kicked into the winter phase yet but I’m sure it won’t be long before they do. With the water temps droppin’, the bass fishin’ should get better each week. It won’t be long and the bass will be movin’ to shallow water to spawn and this year could be the year that you catch your personal best bass. Remember to register at TrophyCatch before you go bass fishin’ in case you catch a bass of more than 8 lbs. Go to the FWC’s website and get registered for an opportunity to win a new bass boat. The website is www.trophycatchflorida.com. The website will provide you all the information you need to be part of the program. The rules and prizes for this season are all on the website.

Well, I hope you have a great week and you get a chance to do some fishin’. I hope everyone has a fantastic Thanksgivin’ and don’t eat too much turkey. See ya next week.

Tip of the week: specks are bitin’.

Save a few and good luck!