Weather has been great, but more rain is needed for lakes

Hello Folks,

Well, another month is in the books and we are into May. I can’t believe we are in the fifth month of this year. I guess the older I get, the time seems to go faster than it did when I was younger,

Anyway, we have been havin’ some great weather for a couple of weeks, but we need some rain. The lakes are gettin’ low again and some rain would sure help out. The fishin’ has been pretty good, then OK, and then not so good.

Folks are catchin’ plenty of bluegills and shellcrackers in most of the lakes in our area. The Harris Chain has been real good for panfish. Folks are gettin’ on the water with some crickets and red worms, and puttin’ ’em in the boat. Lake Griffin, Big Lake Harris, and Lake Eustis have been producin’ some nice stringers of panfish. Folks are catchin’ some panfish in the Butler Chain and John’s Lake on the west side of town. Folks are also catchin’ panfish in Lake Monroe and Lake Harney.

We have been gettin’ lots of wind most days so be careful on the bigger lakes in our area. Rick and I were on John’s Lake last week and we went over plenty of bluegill beds throughout the lake. So get on the water and drift around until you smell ’em and you are good to go.

The bass fishin’ has been good some days and not so good on other days. As I mentioned, Rick and I were on John’s Lake and we caught only nine bass for the day.

We didn’t catch any good ’uns all day long. The wind finally drove us off the lake. We caught most of our bass on slow-sinkin’ Senko-type baits. Some co-workers of mine have been catchin’ some nice bass in Lake Fairview. They have been catchin’ their bass on slow-sinkin’ Senko-type baits as well.

A friend of mine fished West Lake this week. I reported that the wind was unbelievable. He caught most of his bass on speed worms around the pads.

The bass fishin’ will hopefully get better this week. The bass kinda took a short vacation last week.

I’m gettin’ some reports that folks are catchin’ some bass in Lake Conway. You won’t catch any big ’uns but you will catch some bass. Most of the bass are bein’ caught in deeper water around the submerged hydrilla and eel-grass beds. Also be on the lookout for the birds. They will be divin’ on the baitfish that the bass are feedin’ on. Keep a lipless crank bait tied on to one of your rods in case they school up where you are fishin’.

The Kissimmee Chain has been good lately for a few bass. You will be able to catch some bass on plastic toads and frogs near the shoreline grass and pads.

Once the sun gets up, move to deeper water and fish the hydrilla clumps with a slow-sinkin’ Senko-type bait. You can also try fishin’ a swim-bait over the top of the hydrilla beds if it hasn’t topped out. If you find some holes in the hydrilla, let your swim-bait fall into the holes as you work the bait back to you. If you can find the edge of the hydrilla, sometimes those ol’ bass will be cruisin’ the edge and you need to fish parallel to the edge of the grass. I knew a guy that used to fish a floatin’ worm down the edge of the hydrilla and hyacinths, and catch some nice bass. So give it a try and see if it works for you. Oh, yeah, his favorite color was white.

Well, I hope you get a chance to do some fishin’ this week, or over the weekend. See ya next week.

Tip of the week: go fishin’.

Save a few and good luck!