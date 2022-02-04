Weather has a big effect on how much the fish are bitin’

Hello Folks,

I hope you are havin’ a great week and you enjoyed the cool weather we had last week. Well, maybe it was a little more than cool. When the temperature is cooler in Florida than it is in Alaska, it’s pretty cold.

With the more recent warmer weather, the good news is that the fishin’ has picked up in most of the lakes in our area. Kyle at Bitter’s Bait and Tackle reports that folks are catchin’ some specks in Lake Jesup and Lake Monroe. Most folks are usin’ minners and jigs tipped with a minner. Kyle also reports that folks are startin’ to catch a few specks off the seawall along Lake Monroe. The folks who are fishin’ in Lake Jesup are catchin’ specks under the State Road 417 bridge and out in the lake as well. Fishin’ with minners has been workin’ the best in Lake Jesup.

The bass fishin’ has been real good especially on the Harris Chain. The Bass Master College Team tournament was held on the Harris Chain last week and boy, oh, boy, did those guys really catch ’em. The team of Lafe and Matt Messer of Kentucky Christian University won the tournament with a two-day total of 61 lbs., 13 oz. The second day, the brothers weighed in a sack of five bass that weighed in at 36 lbs., 7 oz. Congratulations on a great win for y’all and your school.

Oh, I forgot to mention that 36 lbs., 7 oz. on day two broke the Bassmaster College Series single-day record for five bass. The old record was 32 lbs., 7 oz. caught in 2013 in Clear Lake, California. Lafe and Matt fished both days in Lake Dora. They caught a lot of their bass on shellbeds on Carolina-rigged creature baits. They also caught some bass on Magnum Trick worms. The biggest bass of the tournament was caught by the team of Joseph Woods and Anthony Cicero of Bethel University. Their big bass weighed in at 10 lbs., 14 oz. So, with those types of results, I would have to say that the bass fishin’ is doin’ pretty doggone good.

The bass fishin’ on the Butler Chain has been good for numbers again this past week. My neighbor John and his nephew fished the Butler Chain last week and caught and released 15 bass. The biggest bass was around 3 pounds. Most of their bass were caught on plastic worms, Senkos, and jigs.

Kyle reports that the bass fishin’ on John’s Lake has been a little slow as of late. You go one day and the bass are bitin’ real good, but then it kinda slows down for a couple of days, and then picks back up. Kyle also reports that some nice bass are bein’ caught in Lake Apopka. I don’t know where on Lake Apopka they are catchin’ these bass. I would suggest that if you want to fish Lake Apopka, take someone along with you who knows the lake. You can use your electronics to guide you around the lake as well.

Well, that’s it for this week. I hope you get a chance to do some fishin’ this week and I’ll see ya next week.

Tip of the week: bass are bitin’.

Save a few and good luck!