We need heavier rain more often to help keep our lakes, rivers full

Hello Folks,

It’s hot and we need lots of rain. These little afternoon sprinkles just aren’t enough to get some water in our lakes, so keep prayin’ for rain; we need it.

The fishin’ has slowed down in some areas but if you can get on the water early and take advantage of the mornin’ bite you should be able to catch some fish. Kyle at Bitter’s Bait and Tackle reports that the folks in his area are still catchin’ some bluegills and shellcrackers in Lake Monroe, Lake Jesup, and the St. Johns River. Most of the panfish are bein’ caught on red worms and crickets.

June is the peak spawnin’ period for bluegills in Florida. This month is prime time for big bluegills and the best time to catch the biggest bluegills of the season. This is the time of year when the big bull bluegills are guardin’ the beds. Also, this time of the year makes for some great panfish action. So get the family together and let’s go fishin’.

Kyle also reports that the bass fishin’ is kind of slow in some of the lakes in our area. Lots of folks are gettin’ in the water early and takin’ advantage of the early-mornin’ bite. Plastic frogs and toads work the best around the cover early in the mornin’. You can also try a buzz bait or a swim-bait fished on top of the water as well. You can also try a speed worm across the scattered grass and pads throughout the lakes.

The bass fishin’ has been good at night on the Maitland Chain, Kyle reports. The bass fishin’ on John’s Lake has been good at night as well. Lots of small bass can be caught on the Conway Chain. Catches of 20 to 30 bass is possible on the chain. Once you wade through the little ones, you just might have the opportunity to catch a nice 5 pounder.

Most of the bass are bein’ caught on plastic worms and slow-sinkin’ Senko-type baits.

The bass fishin has been good in the Kissimmee Chain. Toho Marine and Outdoors held its annual Help Our Heroes tournament this past Saturday. The winnin’ stringer of bass was caught by Tony Bartels and Jamie Shay. They weighed in five bass that weighed 35.36 lbs. The tournament was able to raise more than $9,000 to be distributed to Brothers in Arms Foundation, Osceola County Sheriffs Office, and the Osceola County Fire Department Benevolent Association!

Rick and I caught a few bass last week and we are lookin’ forward to gettin’ on the water later in the week.

Well, that’s it for this week. Hope to see you on the water real soon.

Tip of the week: Get on the water early.

Save a few and good luck!