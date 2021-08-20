We dodged the tropical storms here in Central Florida

Hello Folks,

Well, we dodged ’em. We got some rain, but we didn’t get those storms. So that let everyone get a chance to do some fishin’ this past week. The fishin’ has been pretty dog-gone good.

Before I get started, I wanted to let everyone know that they are sprayin’ the north end of Lake Toho. I talked to Mark at Big Toho Bait and Tackle, and he said they started sprayin’ earlier this past Tuesday. They were sprayin’ the boat ramp and little grassy island. So, it’s gonna be a mess as the hydrilla dies off this week. You can go down and put in at Red’s Fish Camp or Whaley’s Landin’.

Kyle at Bitter’s Bait and Tackle reports that the bass fishin’ on Toho has been really good on the bottom half of Toho. It’s taken more than 20 pounds of bass to win local bass clubs’ events held on the lake. Also, a note that Lake Cypress – the next lake down from Toho – is matted all over the lake. Several anglers have put in at Lake Cypress to fish and they reported the lake is choked out with hydrilla. So, make sure you plan your fishin’ trips accordingly.

For all you folks who like to catch bluegills, I want to let you know they are goin’ on the beds. We have a full moon this Sunday and Kyle reports they are already bitin’. Lake Monroe and Lake Jesup have been producin’ some nice stringers of bluegills. The bluegills are bitin’ really good on the St. Johns River, too. You need to get some red worms and the family and go fishin’. You need to fish the pads, laydowns, and the shellbeds throughout the river.

Kyle also reports there aren’t any crickets to be had either. The place that raises crickets got a virus in the plant and it killed all the crickets, so it’s gonna be a while before anybody gets any crickets to fish with.

The bass fishin’ on the Butler Chain has been good for numbers of bass. Most of the bass are bein’ caught on plastic worms and slow-sinkin’ Senkos. My friend John Langevin who lives in my neighborhood likes to fish the Butler Chain. John and his nephew, Chet, have been catchin’ a lot of bass as of late on the Butler Chain. Last week while they were fishin’, they caught and released more than 20 bass. John caught a real nice bass that weighed just over 9 lbs. He caught his bass on a slow-sinkin’ Senko-type bait, so the bass are bitin’ on the chain. All you have to do is go catch ’em.

The bass fishin’ on the Harris Chain has been good as well. Kyle reports that the flippin’ bite is on in the chain. You can also catch some bass around the docks throughout the chain as well. The bass have been bitin’ on plastic worms, chatter-baits, and slow-sinkin’ Senko-type baits. You can also catch some bass on crankbaits around the docks.

So, I would have to say the fishin’ is really good and you have a choice to make. You can go fishin’ for panfish or bass because both of ’em are bitin’.

I hope you have a great week and I’ll see ya next week. Tip of the week: full moon.

Save a few and good luck!