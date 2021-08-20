Voting has begun for Best of Apopka awards

Voting for the 2021 Best of Apopka Readers’ Choice Awards has begun.

Sponsored by The Apopka Chief and The Planter, the Best of Apopka Readers’ Choice Awards honors the achievements of businesses, entrepreneurs, and individuals in the Apopka area. Voting began Monday, August 16.

“The Best of Apopka Readers’ Choice Awards are a way for the local community to give a formal thank-you to businesses that we frequently visit because of their quality of services and/or products they provide. These are the businesses that make the Apopka area a place that we can be proud to call home,” said Jackie Trefcer, marketing director for the newspapers.

“Many business owners understand competition is considered an important aspect of economic growth. The fact is that competition benefits not only consumers, but also businesses in different ways, especially during challenging times,” Trefcer said. “It pushes for innovative thinking, improving quality of service, allows them to have better knowledge regarding customer preferences, and can help improve their business and market.

“The Best of Apopka Readers’ Choice Award is a roadmap to those businesses and are chosen by voters, the residents, and patrons who rely on them. Winning an award like this raises a business profile and ultimately grows business by promoting their win. The participation and results each year clearly show that many area businesses are doing the right thing by their customers and clients.

“After 11 years, our mission is no different. We still strive to unveil what’s up-and-coming, give credit where it’s due and provide useful information to our loyal readers.”

To help businesses promote their participation in the event, there will be promotional and marketing tools available to use or download at www.theapopkachief.com starting Monday, August 2. These marketing tools are instrumental for businesses to utilize and aid in promoting their involvement in this community-wide event, she said.

2020 was a challenge for the majority of businesses locally and throughout the U.S. Despite those trials, last year people still acknowledged their favorite businesses as more than 75,000 votes came through the voting system, she said.

“This year, as businesses ramp up, we expect it to be more competitive and exciting as more and more readers and businesses participate,” Trefcer said. “As in the previous years, this event is taken seriously by our local businesses. Many invest a lot of time, money, and many hours to set the highest standards to achieve the greatest goals for their businesses. In return, they’ve become an inspiration to our community, but most importantly, they have earned the respect and trust of their patrons.”

Every year in August and September, the voting process is opened for the Best of Apopka Readers’ Choice Awards. During this five-and-a-half-week window, people may vote for whatever local store, restaurant, business or person he or she feels should hold a 2021 Best of Apopka title.

Voting will be done at www.theapopkachief.com. Only one ballot per email address will be permitted, and no more than six ballots will be permitted from one IP address. Individuals may vote electronically for as many businesses as they wish to. However, a minimum of 10 votes must be placed per ballot to be validated. There will be no printed ballots accepted this year.

Once the voting ends, results are tallied and the top three businesses in each category will be notified. The deadline for submitting ballots will be Wednesday, September 22, at noon. Placements will be announced in the 2021 Best of Apopka Reader’s Choice Awards publication that is scheduled to be published October 29 in The Apopka Chief, and November 4 in The Planter.

For more information, call The Apopka Chief at 407-886-2777.