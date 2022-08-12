Visit Essential Eyecare & Optical, your family eye doctor is waiting for you!

As you prepare your kids to head to school this fall, remember to consider their eye care needs. Approximately 25 percent of all school-age children have vision problems. If left undiagnosed, these issues can interfere with learning and participation in social, physical and educational activities. Early detection, diagnosis, and treatment of vision problems lead to improved learning outcomes. Essential Eyecare & Optical offers a few helpful tips on how you can get your child’s eye care needs taken care of as the new school year approaches.

Schedule an Eye Exam. Children should receive their first eye exam when they’re six months old, and then again when they’re both three years old and five years old. Afterwards, all children should have yearly exams to monitor their vision and eye health. You can make it a part of your annual back-to-school routine by adding an eye exam to your list of things to do.

Be Prepared. Eye exams don’t have to be scary. A little preparation can help children feel confident and ensure that their appointment runs smoothly. Here are a few ways to prepare for your kids’ eye exams:

Draw pictures of the eyes and discuss how they work

Role-play your visit

Read stories about getting eye exams

Bring a small toy to comfort them

Keep a list of medications, allergies and general health information handy

Shop for Supplies. If your child needs glasses, now is an ideal time to make sure their glasses fit properly and are in good condition. It’s also a good idea to have a backup pair of glasses or contact lenses.

Essential Eyecare & Optical knows that good eye health is a critical element of total well-being for all ages. They specialize in understanding how the human eye really works, as well as diseases and conditions that affect your vision, many of which do not have obvious symptoms. They know how age and risk factors affect vision over time for the young and old.

Essential Eyecare & Optical offers a full range of eye health service to clients of all ages, from children to older adults, providing routine eye exams and vision tests, eye disease diagnosis and management, immediate attention for eye emergencies, and complete eye health management. And they offer corrective laser eye surgery co-management as well.

Eyes are important indicators of overall health for everyone. Comprehensive eye care goes beyond a prescription for glasses or contact lenses. At Essential Eyecare & Optical, they take the time to get to know you, your eye care history, and your vision needs. Their optometrist provides the expert care, advice, options, and the follow-up you need, whether you are a new patient or an existing one.

If your child struggled this past year in school, now is a good time to schedule an eye exam. Undetected vision problems can impact your child’s performance both in and out of the classroom. Vison problems in children can interfere with reading skills, attention span, social interaction and can affect their confidence with their peers. Common signs that indicate a child might be having difficulty with their vision or eye health are tearing, squinting, light sensitivity, and frequent headaches.

An Apopka native, Dr. David Dada attended high school at Forest Lake Academy. He earned his bachelor’s degree in Biology from Gainesville’s University of Florida, and a Bachelor’s of Vision Science and Doctor of Optometry at NOVA Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale.

Dr. Dada’s comprehensive professional training has taken him to various state-of-the-art clinics, such as the VA Clinic, specialty OMD clinics, and various OD-OMD practices. These experiences have shaped him into an exceptionally skilled optometrist. His passion for outreach has led him to participate in different mission trips, including the National Optometric Student Associate and One Sight.

For further information visit www.essentialeyecareoptical.com or call 407-893-2SEE (2733) today and schedule your exam! They’re conveniently located in Apopka at 2300 E. Semoran Blvd., Suite G.

