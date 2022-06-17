Visit Essential Eyecare & Optical, your family eye doctor is waiting for you!

Summer brings with it fun outdoor activities like lounging on the beach or by the pool, taking vacations, and a host of outdoor sports. But as temperatures heat up and sunshine lasts longer, it is crucial to protect ourselves from more than just sunburns.

“As you prepare to enjoy the outdoors this summer, don’t forget a plan for keeping your eyes and the eyes of your children protected as well. Make wise and informed decisions about sunglasses, goggles, hats and other protective gear. Eighty percent of what we perceive comes through our sense of sight, and it’s important for everyone to have annual eye exams,” stated Dr. Dada, OD/BS, owner of Essential Eye Care & Optical.

Essential Eyecare & Optical specializes in understanding how the human eye really works, as well as diseases and conditions that affect your vision, many of which do not have obvious symptoms. They know how age and risk factors affect vision over time for the young and old.

Essential Eyecare & Optical offers a full range of eye health service to clients of all ages, from children to older adults: providing routine eye exams and vision tests, eye disease diagnosis and management, immediate attention for eye emergencies, and complete eye health management. And they offer corrective laser eye surgery co-management as well.

Eyes are important indicators of overall health for everyone. Comprehensive eye care goes beyond a prescription for glasses or contact lenses. At Essential Eyecare & Optical, they take the time to get to know you, your eye care history, and your vision needs. Their optometrist provides the expert care, advice, options, and the follow-up you need, whether you are a new patient or an existing one.

If your child struggled this past year in school, it might be a good time to schedule an eye exam. Undetected vision problems can impact your child’s performance both in and out of the classroom. Vison problems in children can interfere with reading skills, attention span, social interaction and can affect their confidence with their peers. Common signs that indicate a child might be having difficulty with their vision or eye health are tearing, squinting, light sensitivity, and frequent headaches.

An Apopka native, Dr. David Dada attended high school at Forest Lake Academy. He earned his bachelor’s degree in Biology from Gainesville’s University of Florida, and a Bachelor’s of Vision Science and Doctor of Optometry at NOVA Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale.

Dr. Dada’s comprehensive professional training has taken him to various state-of-the-art clinics, such as the VA Clinic, specialty OMD clinics, and various OD-OMD practices. These experiences have shaped him into an exceptionally skilled optometrist. His passion for outreach has led him to participate in different mission trips, including the National Optometric Student Associate and One Sight.

Essential Eyecare & Optical takes extra steps to ensure a safe environment during your office visit. They continue to do additional sanitization and cleaning in their office and between patients.

For further information visit www.essentialeyecareoptical.com or call 407-893-2SEE (2733) today and schedule your exam! They’re conveniently located in Apopka at 2300 E. Semoran Blvd., Suite G.

Advertisement