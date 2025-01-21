VFW hosts annual awards honoring first responders and essay contest winners

Special to the Chief

On Saturday, January 18, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10147 in Apopka conducted its annual awards program for outstanding educational and community performance.

The awards given included a plaque for accomplishments in 2023-24 for Teacher and in 2024 for Police Officer, Fire Fighter and EMT. Also handed out were plaques for student patriotic essays for middle and high schools.

Angela Shaw, who was not able to attend, was named Teacher of the Year for her exceptional year as a teacher, coach and advisor for home school activities. The middle school award was earned by Maliya Cushman, home school, for her Patriot’s Pen essay, “My Voice in Democracy,” which she summarizes with the closing lines, “I love being an American, living in the land of the free and the home of the brave. Having lives full of liberty is the greatest privilege we Americans have.”

Sumeira Singh of Winter Springs High School won her Voice of Democracy plaque for her essay “The American Journey,” where she discusses the “… everlasting principles that set a clear distinction between the United States and every other country.”

Apopka Fire Chief Wil Sanchez Introduced two award winners for their outstanding service in the Apopka Fire Department for the year 2024: Lt. Mandy Mathis, Fireperson and Cody Minchey, EMT.

Other awards for winners for the year 2024 who could not attend the ceremony included: Police Officer, Cody Grow, and Loomis Funeral Homes for Business Booster of the year. Bob and Steve Loomis provide their invaluable support in the proper disposal of American and other flags. In front of the Apopka Community Center, located at 519 S. Central Ave., Apopka, is a converted mail box into which faded and tattered flags can be deposited.

