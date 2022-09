On August 24, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10147 Apopka/Altamonte Springs donated books to the Apopka Area Chamber of Commerce at the Chamber office, 180 E. Main St., Apopka. Pictured (l to r) are Rolland Doerfer, VFW member; Judy Waters, VFW Auxiliary member; Jean Santiago, Chamber director of membership services; and Cate Manley, Chamber president/CEO.