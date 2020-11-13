Veterans honored at program in VFW Building

About 60 people were in attendance Wednesday, November 11, at the annual Veterans Day gathering at the Apopka Community Center/VFW Building on Veterans Day.

The guest speaker was Keith Richardson, the men’s connect group leader at Remnant Christian Center, located on South Washington Avenue in Apopka.

During his talk, Richardson imparted the lessons he learned during his time in the military as a Marine.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10147 is located at 519 S. Central Ave. in Apopka.

“Freedom, especially religious freedom, is a gift from God,” VFW chaplain Tim Trombitas said before giving the invocation. “Let us humble ourselves and reverently bow and praise of this gift on this Veterans Day as we pray.”

Richardson, who joined the U.S. Marines and fought in the latter part of the Vietnam War, grew up in Ohio with a father who had served in the Army during World War II.

After graduating high school, Richardson found himself with three different options: attend college on an athletic scholarship, enter an apprenticeship for electronics, which he studied in vocational high school, or get a regular job.

“The one thing I knew is that I didn’t want to be a bum on the street,” Richardson said. “Looking at those three options, none of them appealed to me that much.”

