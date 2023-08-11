Very hot weather means best time to fish is very early in day

Hello Folks,

If it gets any hotter, I won’t be able to run my A/C any longer. My power bill is higher now than any time since I’ve been married. I have lived in Florida all my life and I can assure you I can never remember these kinds of temperatures.

I’m sure everyone is experiencing this hot weather like I am and when it’s in the 90s at night, you know it’s hot.

Congratulations to all those folks who get on the water early and catch a few fish and then go home. I’m sorry, but I just can’t do it at my age. If you want to go fishin’, you have to get out there at first light and then around 10:30 a.m., it’s time to put it on the trailer and go to the house.

Kyle at Bitter’s Bair and Tackle reports that a few folks are still goin’ fishin’, but it’s been really slow at the shop. A few anglers are still catchin’ a few bluegills on red worms in our local lakes.

The speck fishermen haven’t been goin’ as much due to the specks not bitin’, so they decided to go back to fishin’ for bluegills. The bass fishin’ has been a little slow and like last week, the folks that are goin’, they are goin’ real early in the mornin’. They want to take advantage of the mornin’ bite before it gets so hot.

The bass fishin’ on the Maitland Chain is still about the same. Folks are gettin’ on the water very early and catchin’ a few schoolers first thing in the mornin’.

Once the schoolin’ bite is over, you have to move to deeper water. You can either drag a shiner over the submerged grass beds or rip a lipless crank-bait through the grass and try and catch ’em that way. Some folks are havin’ some success on the chain by rippin’ a chatter-bait through the grass, too.

The bass fishin’ on the Butler Chain is still about the same. There are some schoolin’ bass comin’ up at first light. You can catch ’em on lipless crank-baits. Once the sun gets up, you will have to move out to deeper water and fish a plastic worm or slow-sinkin’ Senko-type baits. Durin’ the summer months, I like to do what they call dead-stickin’ my plastics. I will cast my worm or Senko-bait to the submerged hydrilla grass and let it sit for a while before I move it. You have to give the bass a chance to find it. Once they find your worm, just let them pick it up and swim off with it. You need to watch your line real close in case it starts movin’ from where you cast your worm. When that happens, set the hook and, hopefully, you have a bass on the other end.

I wish I had more information this week, but this hot weather we are havin’ has kept a lot from folks from fishin’. Well that’s it for this week. See ya next week.

Tip of the week: Get on the water early.

Save a few and good luck!