Use fresh potatoes for Eugene Schlienger’s Breakfast Potatoes

Chicken Spaghetti from Bonnie Smith in Plains Pot Pourri is a simple casserole that you can put together and serve piping hot along with a side salad or other vegetable.

Savannah Style, a Junior League publication, contributes many of our wonderful recipes. The one we have this week is Seafood Stew that uses different kinds of ocean fish and shell fish.

From our friends at Northside Baptist Church, we have Broccoli Casserole from Louise Ustler. It looks pretty simple and quick.

Southern Living’s All Time Favorites gives us a new way to prepare green beans.

Picnic Pride Rice is delicious for picnics with cold meat. This Charleston Receipts recipe is a new one for us. The first printing of this book was 1950. Since then, rice has come a long way. You probably don’t need to “wash rice” as the directions state.

The roasted potato dish from Eugene Schlienger in Preserving the Big Potato looks very good to me. This is titled as “Breakfast Potatoes.” I use old-fashioned potatoes, the kind you have to peel. I appreciate the recipe below because it uses “fresh” potatoes, not dried or frozen.

From our friends at First Presbyterian Church of Apopka, who published Treasures and Pleasures, we have a recipe for cornbread for 100, from their friends at Amherst Presbyterian Church.

Impossible Pie. It sounds intriguing. This mysterious sounding pie comes to us from Nora Kinnison at the Apopka Citizen Police Alumni Association in their Sharing Our Finest Cookbook.

BONNIE SMITH’S

CHICKEN SPAGHETTI

Recipe from

Food Favorites of Plains, Georgia

Plains Pot Pourri

1 5-pound hen

Spaghetti

1 onion

1 bell pepper

1/4 cup chopped olives

1 can mushroom soup

2 tablespoons Worcestershire Sauce

1 4-ounce can pimento

1/2 cup grated cheese

1 stick butter or margarine

Boil chicken and remove from bone. Cook dry spaghetti in saved chicken broth. Saute following in butter: onion, bell pepper, and olives. Add soup, Worcestershire Sauce and pimento. Mix together: deboned chicken, cooked spaghetti and sauce. Pour into casserole dish and top with grated cheese. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes.

SEAFOOD STEW

Recipe from Savannah Style, a Cookbook by The Junior League

of Savannah, Inc.

Fry in 2 tablespoons olive oil for 5 minutes:

1 large onion, chopped

2 garlic cloves, chopped

3 tablespoons parsley, chopped

1 green pepper, chopped

1/2 cup mushrooms, chopped

Add and simmer 1 hour, covered:

1 bay leaf

1/2 teaspoon saffron

2 cloves

1/8 teaspoon celery seed

1 teaspoon pepper

1 teaspoon salt

Dash cayenne

15 ounces canned stewed tomatoes

1 cup red wine

Add and cook 15 minutes:

1-1/2 cups liquid (seafood stock made by boiling shrimp shells, tomato juice, etc., or combination, strained)

Cubed ocean fish (at least one type)

Shelled shellfish (at least one type, lobster, shrimp, crab, oysters)

Serve in bowls over thick slices of buttered toast.

LOUISE USTLER’S

BROCCOLI CASSEROLE #1

Recipe from Northside Baptist Church’s cookbook

4 packages chopped frozen broccoli

1 stick butter

1 8-ounce package Velveeta Cheese

Salt to taste

Cook broccoli and drain well. Add Velveeta and butter. Heat on low heat until cheese and butter are melted. Pour mixture into greased 9 x 13-inch pan. Add crumb topping.

Crumb Topping:

1 stick soft butter

1 roll Ritz crackers

Put crackers in a large plastic bag and crush until fine. Mix with the soft butter and sprinkle on the broccoli mix. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes or until slightly brown.

BEANS, GREEN, WITH CARAMELIZED ONION

Recipe from

Southern Living All-Time Favorites

2 pounds fresh green beans

2 large sweet onions

3 tablespoons butter, divided

3 tablespoons light brown sugar

1-1/2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

Trim beans. Cook beans in boiling water to cover 12 to 15 minutes or until tender. Drain and set aside, or cover and chill overnight, if desired. Meanwhile, cut onions into thin slices, and cut each slice in half. Melt 1 tablespoon butter in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat, and add onion; cook 8 to 10 minutes (do not stir). Continue cooking onion, stirring often, 15 to 20 minutes or until golden. Reduce heat to medium; stir in remaining 2 tablespoons butter and brown sugar. Add green beans, and cook five minutes or until thoroughly heated. Add vinegar; toss to coat. Makes 8 servings.

MRS HENRY EDMUNDS’

PICNIC PRIDE RICE

Recipe from Charleston Receipts, America’s Oldest Junior League Cookbook in Print,

a Cookbook by The Junior League of Charleston, Inc.

1-1/2 cups rice

1 cup water

2 bouillon cubes

1 teaspoon concentrated beef extract

2 tablespoons bacon grease

1/2 cup chopped peanuts

1/2 cup chopped raisins

1/2 cup cut-up celery

Salt and pepper to taste

Wash rice. Cook in steamer with water in which bouillon cubes are dissolved, and bacon grease, salt and pepper added. When half cooked, or when rice has soaked up all the water, add peanuts that have been mashed with a rolling pin, along with raisins and celery. A ham skin may be cooked with the rice, if desired. Cook about 1-1/2 hours or until done. Serves 6 eaters or 8 munchers.

EUGENE SCHLIENGER’S BREAKFAST POTATOES

Recipe from

Apopka Historical Society’s

Preserving the Big Potato – A Collection of Potato Recipes

2-1/2 pounds potatoes, diced

2 ounces roasted garlic and onions, combined

16 ounces white cheddar cheese, shredded

1 quart heavy cream

1 green onion

1/4 ounce seasoning (below)

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Combine the above ingredients in a large bowl; mix well. Take the mixture and spread it evenly on a baking sheet. Bake for 20-25 minutes or until golden brown. Eight servings.

Seasoning:

1/2 cup kosher salt

1/4 cup celery salt

1/4 cup granulated onion

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon white sugar

Combine all ingredients well; store in an airtight container. This is an all-purpose seasoning which can be used for meats, fish, poultry, soups, and stews. Yields 10 ounces.

AMHERST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH’S CORNBREAD FOR 100

Recipe from First Presbyterian Church of Apopka,

Treasures and Pleasures

1-1/2 quarts (1 pound 14 ounces) cornmeal

1-1/2 quarts (1-1/2 pounds) sifted flour

1 cup sugar

1 tablespoon salt

4 eggs

1/3 cup baking powder

1-1/2 quarts milk

1-1/2 cups soft shortening

Sift together the dry ingredients into a mixing bowl. Add eggs, milk, and shortening, mixing at slow speed, then gradually increase speed until batter is fairly smooth. Don’t overbeat. Fill greased muffin tins, each cup 2/3 full. Bake in 425-degree oven 15 minutes or until tops are slightly brown.

NORA KINNISON’S IMPOSSIBLE PIE

Recipe from Apopka Citizen Police Alumni Association,

Sharing Our Finest Cookbook

1-1/2 cups sugar

4 eggs

2 cups milk

1/2 cup self-rising flour

Pinch of salt

1 teaspoon vanilla or lemon flavoring

2 tablespoons butter or margarine

Coconut or pecans, if desired

Mix all ingredients by hand. Pour into greased pie dish. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 to 40 minutes. This pie makes its own crust.