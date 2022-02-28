USCIS presents proclamation letter honoring Hope CommUnity Center’s 50th year

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) presented Hope CommUnity Center (HCC) a proclamation letter in honor of HCC’s 50th year.

On Friday, February 25, Michael Borgen, USCIS Tampa District Director; Vesna Bozic, USCIS Regional Leader for the Southeast Region Community Relations; and Donald A. Jarrell, USCIS Tampa District Community Relations visited HCC’s South Apopka location at 800 South Hawthorne Avenue to deliver the proclamation letter.

During the visit, HCC founder Sister Ann Kendrick welcomed the USCIS representatives and introduce them to HCC’s Immigration Services staff who, along with their students, shared testimonials of past grants received.

HCC is one of only three sites in Florida to have received the 2020 Citizenship and Assimilation Grant from USCIS to help provide citizenship services to immigrants.

Currently, HCC has a student pass rate of nearly 99 percent for those who successfully applied, tested, and took the naturalization interview, thus enabling them to become U.S. citizens, according to a press release from HCC. This grant allows HCC to increase its capacity to serve others, welcome new students, and tailor its program to effectively guide students through the naturalization process.

