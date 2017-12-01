Update: Damage assessments continue as water levels decrease on Lake Apopka North Shore

The St. Johns River Water Management District continues to assess and repair areas of the Lake Apopka North Shore, which experienced damage due to Hurricane Irma.

As water levels subside the district is continuing to provide weekly updates on the status of repairs and recreation at the Lake Apopka North Shore.

The following is an update of those repairs as of Friday, December 1:

Recent efforts have continued to focus on removing water on the property so damage assessments can be made regarding needed infrastructure repairs.

The water level recorded on Nov. 28 at the intersection of Laughlin Road and Roach Road had dropped 0.42 feet since Nov. 13. Further north on the property, water levels remain high but have dropped enough to allow staff to access gauges.

As pumping continues, water levels have decreased. District staff have been examining conditions and considering flood modeling to determine how best to repair and protect the overall integrity of roads and other infrastructure on the property.

The district continues to make damage assessments and will share a plan for reopening as soon as one becomes available. Repair plans and cost-estimates will be presented to the Governing Board in a public meeting.

To ensure public safety, no new openings are planned at this point due to saturated roads and high water levels, making many areas inaccessible to emergency vehicles.

Repairs at the levee breech remain in place. Next steps will include armoring the lake-side slope and capping the surface with lime rock.

On Nov. 29, a 105-acre prescribed burn was conducted on the southwest corner of the property for the maintenance of fire-dependent ecosystems.

Water in the district’s 760-acre marsh flow-way, a constructed wetland used for nutrient removal, remains low enough to resume normal water flow through the facility and allow the district to conduct final damage assessments in the area.

The Red Trail, off County Road 448A, and the McDonald Canal Boat Ramp are open. The Lake Apopka Wildlife Drive and nonmotorized Lake Apopka Loop Trail remain closed.

For continuing updates on district operations and recreational announcements, visit the district’s website, www.sjrwmd.com. More information about lake levels is available at www.sjrwmd.com/data/hydrologic/#controlled.