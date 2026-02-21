UCF proposes program aimed at closing workforce skill gap 

The University of Central Florida (UCF) is seeking a partnership with the city of Apopka to expand English language and digital literacy training in order to close workforce skill gaps in Central Florida, a university official told the City Council this week.

Jennifer DeSalvo Haddad, director of business partnerships and community initiatives for UCF Global, presented the proposal during a City Council meeting at Mayor Bryan Nelson’s request.

In a virtual presentation at the Feb. 18 City Council meeting, Haddad said UCF Global serves as the university’s international hub and works with local governments and businesses to address workforce needs through English instruction infused with digital literacy and job-readiness skills.

To replicate the UCF Global Community English Program in Apopka, Haddad said UCF would need about $250,000 annually to serve up to 1,200 participants through three 12-week cycles. Employer-based programs cost about $450 per participant.

“If we’re partnering with the city, I would love to look at a way that we could model the Community English program in Apopka,” she said.

Citing regional data, Haddad said roughly 1,500 new residents move to Central Florida each week, with about 24% lacking sufficient language or digital literacy skills.

She also referenced research indicating that 50% of businesses report difficulty recruiting workers and 60% cite skill gaps.

“Two of the top [skills] are language and digital literacy,” she said.

UCF Global offers year-round classes in eight- or 12-week sessions, providing four hours of weekly instruction. Courses are held in neighborhoods, community centers, churches, schools or directly at worksites to reduce barriers to attendance. The program operates through three primary models: partnerships with governments and businesses, direct partnerships with employers, and a grant- or donation-funded Community English Program.

From 2022 to 2025, Haddad said, the Community English Program graduated 470 participants, with 60% leaving employed. Of those, 33 were able to use degrees earned in their home countries or work in their career fields. The program also provided 12 free empowerment workshops last year, serving 352 residents on topics ranging from financial and health literacy to civic engagement.

City officials did not ask questions following the presentation but indicated they would review the proposal and follow up.