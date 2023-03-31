Two recipes for homemade ice cream do not use an ice cream maker

Mrs. Meggett’s recipe for Baked Chicken calls for a 6- to 7-pound whole chicken. She says she made this recipe at home and at the Dodge House “because it’s simple to make, goes great with all sorts of vegetable and rice dishes, and the meat is tender, and everyone will enjoy it.”

For people who don’t have extra time for pampering their main meal, we have Quick Oven Stew from Claire Ellington, who hand-wrote her own recipe in the copy of Stew-Pot Favorites of Zellwood that she gifted to us.

Emily Meggett says you can usually find good broccoli year-round. Her Broccoli with Cheese Sauce looks very tasty.

From Charleston Receipts, Crab Meat Salad calls for a pound of fresh crab meat. You can substitute shrimp for the crab meat. This recipe was contributed by Miss Elizabeth Williams.

Mrs. Ethel Brown shared her recipe for Apple Pudding with Stew-Pot Favorites of Zellwood, of which we are the very fortunate recipients, from Claire Ellington.

We have a recipe for “A Quick Easy Dessert” from Ann Whites. We found the recipe in Stew-Pot Favorites of Zellwood.

Mrs. J. K. Donahue shares her recipe for Vanilla Ice Cream with us. This comes from Charleston Receipts, a book contributed by the mother of our (now retired, but NOT with his feet up) editor, John Peery.

From Mrs. John Laurens, we have Custard Ice Cream, a cooked frozen goodie that you freeze in your refrigerator. This recipe is also found in Charleston Receipts.

Both of the above recipes do not use an ice cream maker.

EMILY MEGGETT’S

BAKED CHICKEN

Recipe from

Gullah Geechee Home Cooking

by Emily Meggett

1 6- to 7-pound whole chicken,

cleaned and cut in half

1-1/2 tablespoons seasoning salt,

preferably Gold Medal, plus

more to taste

2 tablespoons self-rising flour,

preferably White Lily

1/2 onion, sliced

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Remove the backbone from the chicken. Season the chicken halves with the seasoning salt. Add more seasoning salt if desired. Flour the chicken lightly, making sure that every part of the chicken is covered. Turn the chicken skin side up and place it in a 9- x 13-inch baking dish. Spread the onion slices across the chicken, then pour 2 cups water over the chicken. Bake the chicken, uncovered, for 1-1/2 hours, until brown and crispy, basting every 30 minutes during the cooking process by spooning the liquid from the bottom of the dish and over the top of the chicken. Remove from the oven. There should be a thin, brothy sauce at the bottom of the dish, which you can serve with the chicken, with rice.

CLAIRE ELLINGTON’S

QUICK OVEN STEW

Recipe from

Stew-Pot Favorites of Zellwood

2 pounds lean stew meat (uncooked)

1 pkg onion soup mix

1 can mushroom soup

1 cup water

Put meat in casserole. Mix other three ingredients and pour over meat. Cover tightly and put in 300-degree oven for 3 hours. No peeking! Serve over noodles or rice. Serves 8.

EMILY MEGGETT’S

BROCCOLI WITH CHEESE SAUCE

Recipe from Gullah Geechee

Home Cooking by Emily Meggett

3 stalks broccoli, or 1 pound

frozen broccoli

1/4 cup (1/2 stick) unsalted butter

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 cup milk, whole or 2-percent

1/2 cup grated cheddar cheese, mild, medium or sharp

Pinch of salt

Paprika

Wash the broccoli and cut into florets. In an 8-quart pot, bring 4 quarts water to a boil over high heat. Once boiling, add the broccoli, and cook for 3 minutes. Drain and set the broccoli aside. Make the cheese sauce in a 2-quart saucepan, melt the butter over low heat. Be very careful not to burn the butter. Once the butter is melted, stir in the flour, then slowly pour in the milk. Stir the mixture constantly until it’s smooth and thickened. Add the cheese and salt and stir until melted and smooth.

Pour the cheese sauce over the broccoli and garnish with paprika. Serve immediately.

MISS ELIZABETH R. WILLIAMS’ CRAB MEAT SALAD

Recipe from Charleston Receipts, America’s Oldest Junior League Cookbook in Print,

a Cookbook by The Junior

of Charleston, Inc.

1 pound crab meat

1 cup celery, diced

1/8 teaspoon pepper

Lettuce

1 green pepper, chopped

2 hard-cooked eggs, diced

1/2 cup mayonnaise or

salad dressing

1/2 teaspoon salt

Remove any shell rom the crab meat. Combine all the ingredients and serve on lettuce. Shrimp may be used instead of crab meat. Serves 6.

MRS. ETHEL BROWN’S

APPLE PUDDING

Recipe from

Stew-Pot Favorites of Zellwood

1/4 cup butter

1 cup sugar

1 beaten egg

5 tart apples, finely chopped

1 cup sifted flour

1 teaspoon nutmeg

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon soda

Cream the butter and sugar. Add beaten egg and blend well. Sift flour, nutmeg, cinnamon, and soda together and add to butter and sugar mixture. Then add chopped apples. Bake in shallow pan at 350 degrees until done. Serve with lemon sauce.

Lemon Sauce:

3 tablespoons butter

3/4 cup sugar

2 tablespoons flour

1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

1-1/2 tablespoons lemon juice

and a little of the rind grated

Melt butter, add flour and stir until blended. Add other ingredients and allow to cook a few minutes over low heat. If too thick, add small amount of water. Serve over apple pudding.

A QUICK EASY DESSERT

Recipe from

Stew-Pot Favorites of Zellwood

1 can cherry pie filling

1 small box of white cake mix

(or 1/2 box regular size)

1 teaspoon sugar on cherries

Finely chopped nuts

Place cherries in pan. Add sugar, then sprinkle cake mix over it. Melt butter and put over cake mix. Sprinkle finely chopped nuts over the top. Bake in oven, 300 degrees or 350 degrees until golden brown, which takes from 30 to 40 minutes.

MRS. J. K. DONAHUE’S

VANILLA ICE CREAM

Recipe from Charleston Receipts, America’s Oldest Junior League Cookbook in Print,

a Cookbook by The Junior

League of Charleston, Inc.

1 pint heavy cream

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup milk

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

Pinch of salt

1 egg

Beat cream until thick, then add rest of the ingredients. Freeze one hour or until hard. Then remove mixture to bowl and beat it again. Re-freeze. Serves 4-6.

MRS. JOHN LAUREN’S

CUSTARD ICE CREAM

Recipe from Charleston Receipts, America’s Oldest Junior League Cookbook in Print,

a Cookbook by The Junior

League of Charleston, Inc.

1 cup milk

1 cup light cream

6 egg yolks

2 cups heavy cream

3/4 cup sugar

1/4 teaspoon salt

1-1/2 teaspoons vanilla

Scald 1 cup milk and 1 cup light cream. Add gradually to the slightly beaten egg yolks, mixed with the sugar and salt. Cook in double-boiler, stirring constantly, until the custard thickens and coats a spoon. Pour into a bowl and flavor with the vanilla. Cool. Beat the heavy cream until thick but not stiff. Fold into the custard. Pour into freezing tray, set the refrigerator to coldest point, and freeze until firm. Remove from refrigerator, beat and mash mixture in tray until smooth. Freeze again until firm. Remove and beat and mash again. Freeze until firm. Set control back to normal position. Serve with hot fudge sauce or fruit sauce. Serves 8 to 10.