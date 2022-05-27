Two Italian chicken recipes, one has a sauce, one is without tomato

This week, we have two Italian chicken recipes for you from the same publication, one with no tomato and the other with spaghetti sauce.

From Treasures and Pleasures cookbook, we have Dorothy Tison’s Italian Style Chicken. It looks simple and delicious.

Also, from Treasures and Pleasures, Kathy Wellington has contributed her Chicken Breasts Italian recipe. This one is served over hot, cooked noodles.

How about Dick’s Crab Cakes? Yummmm… this one looks wonderful. Dick Botticelli shares his recipe for one of my favorite treats in A Taste of Heaven from First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda.

John Truby shares his Seafood Stew in A Taste of Heaven from First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda. It uses white fish, shrimp, and crabmeat. He prefers using home-made chicken broth for the base instead of bouillon cubes.

In the cookbook put out by the Zellwood Community Center, we ran across Carol Ann Heath’s Black Beans and Rice. Southwestern Corn Bake is also in this treasure trove of recipes and shared below. This particular recipe was the 1st Prize Winner of NOCIA’s 1981 Zellwood Sweet Corn Festival. Both recipes look delicious.

From Cooking With Friends, from Friendship Circle Zellwood United Methodist Church 1990, we have Bonnie Endicott’s Snappy Green Beans.

Mrs. Ted Brown’s Dump Cake is not only easy but very tasty. This recipe is from our friends in Plains, Georgia, in their cookbook entitled Plains Pot Pourri. A note of information at this point: Mrs. Brown’s recipe calls for a No. 2 can of crushed pineapple and one can Angel Flake coconut. A No. 2 can contains about 2-1/2 cups or 20 ounces of pineapple. A can of Angel Flake is 7 ounces or just under 1 cup, whereas a package of Baker’s coconut equals 12 ounces.

DOROTHY TISON’S

ITALIAN STYLE CHICKEN

Recipe from

1990 Presbyterian Women First Presbyterian Church of Apopka,

Treasures and Pleasures cookbook

1/2 cup margarine

1 cup Lite Wishbone Italian

dressing

1/4 cup lemon juice

1/4 cup Worcestershire sauce

2 cloves garlic, crushed

2 whole chicken breasts, split

Combine first five ingredients. Cook over medium heat until margarine melts. Place chicken breasts in baking dish. Sprinkle with a little salt and pepper. Pour sauce evenly over chicken, bake uncovered in 325-degree over for 1 hour or until tender.

KATHY WELLINGTON’S

CHICKEN BREASTS ITALIAN

Recipe from

1990 Presbyterian Women First Presbyterian Church of Apopka,

Treasures and Pleasures cookbook

6 chicken breasts

6 lean bacon slices

1 large jar Ragu spaghetti sauce

6 slices Mozzarella cheese

Salt and pepper

Prepare cooked noodles for

6 servings

Remove skin from chicken, sprinkle with salt and pepper, and wrap in bacon slice. Bake 20 minutes at 350 degrees. Pour spaghetti sauce over chicken and bake 20 minutes longer. Place 1 slice of cheese over each chicken breast and return to oven until cheese melts. Serve over hot noodles.

DICK BOTTICELLI’S

CRAB CAKES

Recipe from First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda,

A Taste of Heaven

1 pound backfin crabmeat

1 egg

1/4 pound butter, melted

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1 tablespoon Worcestershire Sauce

2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped

3/4 to 1 cup seasoned bread crumbs

Vegetable oil for frying

Place crabmeat in a bowl. Beat egg and then fold gently into crabmeat. Place all other ingredients into a separate bowl and mix thoroughly. Gently combine spice mixture into crabmeat. Add bread crumbs to achieve desired consistency. Form into round balls about 2 to 3 inches in diameter. Deep fry in vegetable oil until golden brown on all sides. Place on paper towels to drain excess oil. Place under broiler for 5 minutes. Serve at once.

JOHN TRUBY’S SEAFOOD STEW

Recipe from First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda,

A Taste of Heaven

1/2 large onion, chopped

1 large bell pepper, chopped

2 cups chicken broth, hot

8 ounces frozen corn, cut

1 bay leaf

1 teaspoon ground thyme

2 teaspoon parsley

2 teaspoons Old Bay Seasoning

Salt & red pepper

8 ounces Italian tomato sauce

1 pound firm white fish, bite size

3/4 pound popcorn shrimp, shelled & deveined

1/2 pound crabmeat (optional)

Saute onion and peppers until crispy tender. Add all ingredients except seafood. Bring to a boil. Simmer 30 minutes. Add seafood. Cook 10 minutes. Can be frozen in serving size containers up to 6 months. Using home-made chicken broth is preferred. Avoid broth reconstituted from processed and dried “cubes.” Serves 5.

CAROL ANN HEATH’S

BLACK BEANS AND RICE

Recipe from

POT-POURRI OF ZELLWOOD,

published by The Zellwood

Community Center

1 package black beans

2 tablespoons olive oil

(no substitutions)

1 whole tomato

1 bay leaf

1 small onion

1/2 green pepper

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 cup olive oil

1/2 cup onion

1/2 cup chopped green pepper

1/4 teaspoon oregano

1/4 teaspoon cumin

1 tablespoon salt

2 tablespoons wine vinegar

1/2 teaspoon hot sauce

Hot cooked rice

Mix beans and the next six ingredients. Bring to a boil. Cook with water for 3 to 3-1/2 hours until beans are tender. Discard what is left of the tomato, pepper, onion (and bay leaf). Saute the onion, pepper, oregano, cumin and salt in olive oil. Add wine vinegar and hot sauce. Stir all into beans. Cook for five minutes. Serve over hot cooked rice.

NOTE: General instructions for cooking dry beans:

A pound of dry beans measures out to two cups. Pick over beans to remove stones, shriveled beans or other debris. Put in large pot to rinse, run clean water over beans, discarding rinse water.

Presoaking will make your beans more edible and digestible. Easiest method: soak overnight by placing in a large pot and cover with an inch of water over the top of the beans. alternatively, cover with water and bring quickly to full boil. Let beans sit for an hour on the stove in the hot water to soften prior to cooking.

When cooking, place beans in a large pot on the stove, pressure cooker or multi-cooker (refer to manufacturer’s instructions for pressure cooker or slow cooker). Add enough water to cover beans. Check from time to time, add water if it has decreased because being too dry results in mealy beans. You can freeze leftover beans within four days after cooking.

SOUTHWESTERN CORN BAKE

Recipe from

POT-POURRI OF ZELLWOOD,

published by

The Zellwood Community Center

1 dozen ears corn, cut cream style (cut and scraped)

2 eggs beaten

3/4 cups yellow corn meal

1 teaspoon garlic salt

6 tablespoons salad oil

1 4-ounce can green chili peppers, finely cut

2 cups grated cheddar cheese

Mix together all ingredients except chili peppers and cheese. Divide mixture in half. Place one half in a greased 8 x 8 x 2-inch baking dish. Mix together chili peppers and cheese; lay on top of corn mixture in the dish. Cover with the remaining corn mixture. Bake at 350 degrees for about 35 minutes.

BONNIE ENDICOTT’S

SNAPPY GREEN BEANS

Cooking with Friends

FRIENDSHIP CIRCLE ZELLWOOD UMC 1990

2 slices bacon, diced

1/2 cup chopped onions

1/4 cup chopped green pepper

2 cups cooked green beans

1/2 teaspoon salt

Dash pepper and nutmeg

1/2 cup cream

Fry bacon lightly; add onion and green pepper. Cook until soft. Add remaining ingredients; heat through. Serves 4 to 6.

MRS. TED BROWN’S

DUMP CAKE

Recipe from

Food Favorites of Plains, Georgia Plains Pot Pourri

1 No. 2 can crushed pineapple

1 can Angel Flake coconut

1 pkg. yellow cake mix

1 cup chopped nuts

1-1/2 stick margarine or butter

Spread each of the above ingredients evenly in oblong pan or Pyrex dish, in order listed. Do not mix. Bake 1 hour at 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

For deluxe dump cake: Same as above recipe with the addition of 1 can of cherry pie filling as the first ingredient.