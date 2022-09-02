Twins celebrate 90th birthday

Twin sisters Addie Swain (l) and Mary Bridges (r) recently celebrated their 90th birthday. Born on August 8 in Apopka as Addie and Mary White, the sisters are lifelong Apopka residents. Swain has four children, six grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. Bridges has no children or grandchildren. Both sisters have worked in the healthcare profession. They are members of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Apopka. For their 90th birthday, Swain’s grandson and Bridge’s great-nephew, Rogers Beckett, gave them a special birthday dinner.