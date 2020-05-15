Try three different kinds of apple pies from Betty Crocker

Doris Conduff’s Apricot Chicken requires four ingredients. It looks pretty simple and tasty. You bake it in a slow oven for a couple hours and serve with pasta or rice and maybe broccoli or other greens. A salad might work well, too.

Savannah Style, a Junior League publication, contributes many of our wonderful recipes. The one we have this week is Seafood Stew that uses different kinds of ocean fish and shell fish.

From Southern Living’s All-Time Favorites is a recipe for fresh green beans that looks very tasty.

From Northside Baptist Church’s cookbook, we found Babs Gildings’ Corn Souffle that calls for canned corn, canned creamed corn, and Jiffy Mix along with eggs, butter and sour cream. You bake it at 350 for 40 minutes. It comes out of the oven and is served immediately to a backdrop of ‘oohhs’ and ‘aahhs’ from the delighted consumers!

Beer bread is a very simple bread to bake. You mix it up and throw it in a pan and into the oven. We can thank the Jones-Morris Family Treasury, Betty Ann Vakauza specifically, who applauds Beryl Harrison for this unique bread.

From Betty Crocker’s 1950 Cookbook, try the Apple Pie. There are three variations: traditional, green apple, and deep dish.

Mrs. Izard submitted her Peach Upside-Down Cake to Charleston Receipts. She says other fruits will work just as well as peaches. It looks like it will be fun to put together and bake.

DORIS CONDUFF’S

APRICOT CHICKEN

Recipe from Northside Baptist Church cookbook

4 chicken breasts

2 packages dry onion soup mix

1 8-ounce bottle Russian salad dressing

1 8-ounce jar apricot preserves

Mix ingredients for the sauce well. Cover chicken pieces with sauce in a casserole dish. Bake uncovered at 325 degrees for approximately 2 hours or until juices run clear.

SEAFOOD STEW

Recipe from Savannah Style,

a Cookbook by The Junior League of Savannah, Inc.

Fry in 2 tablespoons olive oil for 5 minutes:

1 large onion, chopped

2 garlic cloves, chopped

3 tablespoons parsley, chopped

1 green pepper, chopped

1/2 cup mushrooms, chopped

Add and simmer 1 hour, covered:

1 bay leaf

1/2 teaspoon saffron

2 cloves

1/8 teaspoon celery seed

1 teaspoon pepper

1 teaspoon salt

Dash cayenne

15 ounces canned stewed tomatoes

1 cup red wine

Add and cook 15 minutes:

1-1/2 cups liquid (seafood stock made by boiling shrimp shells, tomato juice, etc., or combination, strained)

Cubed ocean fish (at least one type)

Shelled shellfish (at least one type, lobster, shrimp, crab, oysters (oysters only in months with “R” in name)

Serve in bowls over thick slices of buttered toast.

SAVORY GREEN BEANS

Recipe from Southern Living

All-Time Favorites

1-1/2 pounds fresh green beans

1 garlic clove, minced

2 tablespoons chopped onion

3 tablespoons olive oil or vegetable oil

1/2 cup boiling water

1 tablespoon fresh basil or 1 teaspoon dried basil

3/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon sugar

1/4 teaspoon pepper

Wash beans, trim ends, and remove strings. Cut beans in half. Saute garlic and onion in hot oil just until tender. Add beans, boiling water, basil, salt, sugar, and pepper. Cover and cook over medium heat 20 to 25 minutes or until beans are tender. Makes 6 servings.

BABS GILDING’S CORN SOUFFLE

Recipe from Northside Baptist Church’s cookbook

2 sticks (1/2 pound) butter or margarine, softened

1 cup sour cream

2 eggs

1 can whole kernel corn, drained

1 can creamed corn

1 box Jiffy corn muffin mix

Mix together butter, sour cream, and eggs. Add the two cans of corn and Jiffy mix. Pour into baking dish. Bake 40 minutes at 350 degrees or until knife or toothpick comes out clean.

BETTY ANN VAKAUZA’S (FROM BERYL HARRISON) BEER BREAD

Recipe from The Jones-Morris Family Treasury

3 cups self-rising flour

3 tablespoons sugar

1 can beer – any kind

1/4 pound (1 stick) butter (melted)

Mix first three ingredients together well and put in small greased loaf pans. Bake 30 minutes at 350 degrees. Then pour melted butter over top and bake 30 minutes more.

BETTY CROCKER’S APPLE PIE

Recipe from Betty Crocker’s Picture Cook Book, Copyright 1950

Filling for 9-inch pie:

Mix together 3/4 to 1 cup sugar

1 teaspoon cinnamon or nutmeg

Mix above sugar and spices lightly through 6 to 7 cups sliced apples

Heap the apple mixture in pastry-lined pan

1 tablespoon lemon juice (if needed)

Dot (distribute tiny bits of butter over top of filling) with 1-1/3 tablespoons butter

Select tart, juicy apples. Peel apples, quarter them, take out cores, and slice them thin (1/4-inch thick). Sprinkle with a little water if apples are dry. Use the smaller or larger amount of sugar according to sweetness of apples and desired taste. If the apples you are using are not tart, you can sprinkle one tablespoon of lemon juice evenly over the fruit.

Cover fruit with top crust. Bake at 425 degrees (hot oven) for 50 to 60 minutes until crust is nicely browned and apples are cooked through (test with fork). Serve warm or cold. Pie may be topped with cream, whipped cream, or ice cream.

BETTY CROCKER’S Green Apple Pie: Follow apple pie recipe above except use about 1/2 cup MORE sugar for tart green apples and only 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg or cinnamon. If apples are extra juicy, mix about 2 tablespoons flour with the sugar to thicken the juice.

BETTY CROCKER’S Deep Dish Apple Pie: Follow apple pie recipe above except use about double the amount of filling. Bake in individual casseroles 2 inches deep or an 8-inch or 9-inch round baking dish 2 inches deep. Line sides but not bottom with pastry, having it come up over edge of pan to seal to top crust. Add filling, sprinkle with 1 to 2 tablespoons water, and cover with top crust. Bake at 425 degrees (hot oven) 45 to 50 minutes.

MRS. S. EDWARD IZARD JR’S PEACH UPSIDE-DOWN CAKE

Recipe from Charleston Receipts, America’s Oldest Junior League

Cookbook in Print,

a Cookbook by The Junior League of Charleston, Inc.

1/3 cup shortening

2/3 cup sugar

2/3 cup milk

1 teaspoon vanilla

1/4 teaspoon almond flavoring

2 eggs

2 teaspoons baking powder

1-2/3 cups flour

1/8 teaspoon salt

Cream shortening and sugar. Add remaining ingredients and beat well. Pour over peach mixture.

PEACH MIXTURE:

1/3 cup butter

1 cup light brown sugar

1-1/2 cups sliced peaches

Place butter and sugar in a sheet cake pan and heat slowly, stirring constantly until well browned. Add peaches. Cover with cake batter; bake 45 minutes at 350 degrees. Turn cake out, peach side up. Serve hot or cold with whipped cream. Other fruits besides peaches can be used. Serves 6.