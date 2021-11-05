Try this time-saver Chili Dip recipe that only uses 3 ingredients

Herb Baked Chicken by Donna Wilder was chosen from The Jones-Morris Family Treasury. It uses a long-grain and wild rice mixture, a can of mushroom soup along with other items you probably have in your kitchen. Except for the sauterne wine which is a sweet wine and, according to Wikipedia, can be “very expensive due to the high cost of production.” Well! I’m going to mortgage the farm and run right out and buy a bottle of this wine so I can prepare Donna’s chicken dish. NOT! But… I might choose to use a different wine and muddle through fixing the dish.

Try Paths of Sunshine goodie, Elegant Crab Casserole. This is a ‘make-ahead and freeze’ recipe which comes just in time for the holiday busy times.

Joan Taylor’s Sweet Potato Casserole looks like it will be just right to serve with your Thanksgiving turkey or ham.

We thank the Apopka Historical Society for sharing this recipe in Preserving the Big Potato.

Jeannine Taggert’s Calico Salad is not only tasty, it is beautiful. We thank the Apopka Citizen Police Alumni Association for their publication, Sharing Our Finest Cookbook.

Judy Ustler Babb’s Cheese Ball will liven up your entertaining for guests or can be just a wonderful accompaniment to an evening of family fun. This is another recipe from the talented folks at the Apopka Citizen Police Alumni Association’s Sharing Our Finest.

Mrs. Mills’ Cheese Sauce will be handy information to have when you need to throw together a quick sauce to pour over some vegetables. This recipe is found in Charleston Receipts.

From Northside Baptist Church’s cookbook, we have Louise Ustler’s very simple and delicious chili dip. Just get some chips and your fans will love you.

Lillian Cleghorn’s Spiced Pecans from Northside Baptist Church’s cookbook is a wonderful dish to put out for company or just when you want to spoil your family.

DONNA WILDER’S

HERB BAKED CHICKEN

Recipe from The Jones-Morris

Family Treasury

1 6-ounce package long-grain and wild rice mixture

3 large chicken breasts (boned and halved lengthwise)

1/4 cup butter or margarine

1 10-1/2-ounce can cream of chicken soup

3/4 cup sauterne wine

1/2 cup sliced celery

1 3-ounce can sliced mushrooms (drained)

2 tablespoons chopped canned pimento (optional)

Prepare rice according to package. Season chicken with salt and pepper. In skillet, brown slowly in butter. Spoon prepared rice into 1-1/2-quart casserole. Top with chicken skin side up. Add soup to skillet and slowly add sauterne stirring until smooth. Add remaining ingredients. Bring to boil and pour over chicken. Cover and bake at 350 degrees for 25 minutes. Uncover and bake 15-20 minutes more. Serves six.

ELEGANT CRAB CASSEROLE

Recipe from Florida

Federation of Garden Clubs Inc.,

Paths of Sunshine

1/4 cup green onion, chopped

1/4 cup celery, chopped

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/3 cup oil

1/3 cup flour

2-2/3 cups milk

1 teaspoon lemon juice

2 tablespoons white wine

6 ounces extra sharp Cheddar cheese, grated

1 pound white lump crabmeat

1/2 (8 ounce) package corn meal stuffing mix

Saute onions, celery, salt, pepper and garlic powder in oil for three minutes. Blend in flour; add milk slowly making a thick white sauce. Add lemon juice and wine, blending well. Add grated cheese and crabmeat, keep over very low heat until cheese is thoroughly blended, being careful not to break up the lumps of crabmeat. Pour into a large casserole dish and top with stuffing mix. Bake at 350 degrees for about 30 inutes. Note: This recipe can be made ahead and frozen. Thaw before baking. Serves 8.

JOAN TAYLOR’S

SWEET POTATO CASSEROLE

Recipe from

Apopka Historical Society’s

Preserving the Big Potato –

A Collection of Potato Recipes

3 cups mashed sweet potatoes (canned, baked or boiled)

1 cup sugar

2 eggs or egg beaters

1/2 cup milk

1/2 cup melted butter

Mix sweet potatoes, sugar, eggs, milk and butter with blender or mixer and place in a buttered casserole dish.

1 cup brown sugar

1 cup flour

1 cup chopped pecans

1 cup melted butter

Mix brown sugar, flour, pecans, and butter and spread over top of sweet potato mixture. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes.

JEANNINE TAGGERT’S

CALICO SALAD

Recipe from Apopka Citizen Police Alumni Association,

Sharing Our Finest Cookbook

1 head green cabbage, shredded

1 green sweet pepper, chopped

1 red sweet pepper, chopped or pimiento

1 red onion, chopped

1 cup vinegar

3/4 cup oil

1 cup sugar

1 tablespoon salt

1 tablespoon celery salt

1 tablespoon dry mustard

Mix cabbage, green and red pepper and onion in large bowl. Mix remaining ingredients together. Pour over vegetable mixture. Let blend 24 hours. Will keep in refrigerator for one week.

JUDY USTLER BABB’S

CHEESE BALL

Recipe from Apopka Citizen Police Alumni Association,

Sharing Our Finest Cookbook

2 8-ounce packages

cream cheese, softened

8 ounces shredded Cheddar cheese

1 tablespoon minced green peppers

1 tablespoon minced onion

2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1 cup chopped pecans

Mix all ingredients together, except nuts. Chill for two hours. Shape cheese into a ball and roll in pecans. Serve with crackers.

MRS. RALPH MILLS’ (ELIZABETH STEVENS) CHEESE SAUCE

Recipe from Charleston Receipts, America’s Oldest Junior League Cookbook in Print,

a Cookbook by The Junior League of Charleston, Inc.

4 tablespoons butter

4 tablespoons flour

1 cup milk

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

1/2 cup grated cheese

Melt butter in top of double-boiler, blend in flour until smooth. Add milk gradually and stir until thick. Add other ingredients, stirring constantly. Serves 4.

LOUISE USTLER’S CHILI DIP

Recipe from Northside Baptist Church’s cookbook

2 8-ounce packages cream cheese

2 cans no-bean chili

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

Layer cream cheese, chili and cheddar cheese. Microwave until it bubbles. Serve with corn chips or dipping scoops.

LILLIAN CLEGHORN’S

SPICED PECANS

Recipe from Northside Baptist Church’s cookbook

1 cup sugar

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon cloves, ground

1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 cup water

2 cups pecan halves

Combine sugar, cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg, salt and water in a saucepan, mix well. Place on medium-low heat. Stir mixture continuously until it boils. Continue cooking until mixture reaches soft-ball stage. Remove from heat. Stir pecans into hot mixture. Stir with wooden spoon until syrup coats nuts and they become glazed. Spread on waxed paper to cool.