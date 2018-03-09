Try these wonderfully-flavored recipes and make them your new favorites

Steak Parmesan is wonderfully flavorful. This recipe comes to us from Brenda Payne in Pot Pourri, from Food Favorites of Plains, Georgia.

Northside Baptist has put out their favorite recipes in a cookbook, and one of them is Tuscan chicken and beans. We appreciate Val Smith’s sharing and all the other recipes from our local friends.

Black bean soup is wonderful to eat and easy on the pocketbook. It comes to us from Savannah Style.

Crockpot roast with noodles takes six hours in the slow cooker and is terrific for the busy person who wants to have a lovely meal at the end of the day.

First Presbyterian Church of Apopka, many years ago, published Treasures and Pleasures, one of our very favorite cookbooks. And, in this fine book, we find The Committee’s Crispy Eggplant, easy and very tasty.

The Jones-Morris Family Treasury brings us Nana Morris’ salad. She calls it “Lettuce Salad,” but it is filled with a lot more goodies than lettuce. It’s terrific!

Another treasure, Cyndi Wright shares her lovely pasta salad with fresh grapes, blue cheese, and more through Apopka Citizen Police Alumni Association’s cookbook, Sharing Our Finest Cookbook.

We thank you all for the wonderful dishes that you contribute to Kitchen Kapers. Please, keep it up!

BRENDA PAYNE’S

STEAK PARMESAN

Recipe from Food Favorites of Plains, Georgia Plains Pot Pourri

4 cubed steaks

Salt and pepper to taste

1 cup Ritz cracker crumbs

1/2 cup Parmesan cheese

1 egg, beaten

1/4 cup Wesson oil

1 small can (6-ounce) tomato paste

3 cans water

4 slices Mozzarella cheese

Season to taste with onion, oregano, garlic (optional)

Salt and pepper meat. Beat egg in small bowl. Dip meat in egg and roll in crumbs (Ritz crackers and 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese) using all of the mixture.

Pour left-over egg on meat as it browns in oil. Brown meat well on both sides; remove to a shallow casserole dish; add tomato paste and remaining 1/4 cup Parmesan and water to pan drippings. Stir until it bubbles, add seasonings if desired. Pour over meat. Place Mozzarella on each piece of meat; bake at 350 degrees for 30 to 45 minutes. Serves four.

VAL SMITH’S

TUSCAN CHICKEN & BEANS

Recipe from

Northside Baptist Church cookbook

1 sprig fresh rosemary

OR… 3/4 teaspoon dried rosemary

1 pound frozen chicken tenderloins, thawed

Cooking spray

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon onion powder

1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes

(optional)

1 19-ounce can canellini beans

(Progresso)

1/8 cup julienne cut sun-dried tomatoes (not oil-packed)

1 can reduced sodium chicken broth

4 tablespoons cornstarch

1/2 cup water

Snip rosemary or crumble dried rosemary. Cut chicken into bite-sized pieces. Pre-heat a large, fairly deep sauté pan for two to three minutes over medium-high heat. Spray pan. Add chicken, sprinkle with rosemary and pepper. Cook three to four minutes until done. Add garlic and onion powder. Stir in beans, broth, and tomatoes. In a small cup, combine cornstarch and water. Add to pan stirring constantly. Bring to a boil. Add red pepper flakes, if desired. Reduce heat, simmer five minutes. Serve with salad and warm Italian bread.

BLACK BEAN SOUP

Recipe from Savannah Style,

a Cookbook by The Junior League of Savannah, Inc.

1 pound black beans

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 medium ripe tomato

1 bay leaf

1/2 medium onion

1/2 medium green pepper

1 garlic clove, unpeeled and crushed

…

1/2 cup olive oil

1/2 medium onion, chopped

1/2 green pepper, chopped

1 garlic clove, minced

1 level teaspoon crushed oregano

1/4 teaspoon cumin

2 tablespoons wine vinegar

1 tablespoon salt

…

1/2 teaspoon hot sauce

2 tablespoons dry sherry

Wash beans and discard imperfect ones. Place in a deep bowl and cover with water 2 inches above beans. Soak overnight.

Next day, pour beans into a 3 to 4 quart kettle with the same soaking water. If necessary, add more water so that beans will be covered one inch above. Add to the beans: 2 tablespoons olive oil, whole tomato, bay leaf, 1/2 onion, 1/2 green pepper, crushed garlic clove. Bring to a boil, then lower heat to moderate, cover and cook until beans are tender, about 1 hour. Use only a wooden spoon for stirring. Remove the bay leaf and what is left of the half onion, tomato, pepper and garlic.

In a skillet, heat 1/2 cup olive oil and sauté the chopped onion and green pepper until transparent. Add the garlic, crushed oregano, cumin, wine vinegar and salt. Stir to mix well and cook 2 minutes longer, then add to beans. Stir in hot sauce, cover and cook for a good half hour. Correct seasonings, and add sherry. Serve hot with cooked long grain white rice and raw chopped onions.

MRS. KAYE MORRIS’

CROCK POT ROAST ‘N NOODLES

Recipe from PLAINS POT POURRI, Food Favorites of Plains, GA

2- to 3-pound beef roast

1 can Golden Cream of Mushroom Soup

1 soup can of water

4 ounces uncooked noodles

Salt and pepper to taste

Put seasoned roast, after being browned on each side in a frying pan, into the crock pot. Pour soup over the roast and add the water. Cover and cook on high until it comes to a good simmer. Turn to low and cook for 4 to 6 hours. About 15 minutes before serving, add noodles to BOTTOM of crock pot and cook on high.

COMMITTEE’S CRISPY EGGPLANT

Recipe from First Presbyterian Church of Apopka, Treasures and Pleasures

1/2 cup Hellman’s mayonnaise

1 tablespoon finely minced onion

1/3 cup Pepperidge Farm Seasoned Dressing crumbs

1/3 cup Parmesan cheese

2 teaspoons dried Italian seasoning

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 1-pound eggplant unpeeled

Mix first three ingredients. Mix next three ingredients together. Wash and dry eggplant and slice into 1/2-inch slices. It is not necessary to peel the eggplant. Spread each slice with mayonnaise on both sides and roll in crumb mixture. Place in shallow roasting pan and bake at 425 degrees for 15 minutes or until lightly browned. Serves four to six.

NANA MORRIS’ LETTUCE SALAD

Recipe from

The Jones-Morris Family Treasury

1 head of lettuce, rinsed and dried well, then broken up

2 stalks celery, chopped

1/3 whole green pepper (optional)

4 hard cooked eggs, sliced

2 medium onions sliced thin

6-7 cooked slices bacon (optional)

1 package frozen peas (don’t cook)

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

Mayonnaise or salad dressing, amounts to your liking

In a 9 x 13-inch pan or large serving dish make layers as follows:

Line dish, bottom and sides, with half of the lettuce. Add celery, green pepper, onion, egg, and half the bacon (crumbled). Then add remaining lettuce and all of the frozen (separated) peas. “Frost” with mayonnaise or salad dressing over all. Sprinkle cheese over the top and add the rest of the bacon pieces. Cover tightly with plastic wrap. Refrigerate 24 to 48 hours before serving.

CYNDI WRIGHT’S

SHELLS AND GRAPE SALAD

Recipe from Apopka Citizen Police Alumni Association,

Sharing Our Finest Cookbook

8 ounces shell pasta, cooked al dente

4 cups red seedless grapes

1/2 cup chopped green onion

3 ounces blue cheese

1 clove garlic, minced

1 cup mayonnaise

3 tablespoons lemon juice

Salt and pepper to taste

While pasta is hot, mix all ingredients. Cool at least two hours.