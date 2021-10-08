Try the Scallop and Cheese Souffle recipe from an Apopka club

The King Ranch Chicken Casserole from Southern Living All-Time Favorites looks wonderful. My friend from work says if you make your tortillas or buy them from a Mexican market, you will get the best.

The “R” months are back. You remember… the beginning of the months with an “R”, when we can safely begin eating oysters again. Thus, we have for your enjoyment, Oyster Stew Herb River from Savannah Style cookbook.

From Cooking with Foliage La Sertoma of Apopka, we have Scallop and Cheese Souffle.

Charleston Receipts shares Mrs. Cain’s Baked Rice. This puts a new spin on our favorite old staple: rice!

Kathy’s Zucchini Herb Bake from Pat Humphrey in A Taste of Heaven is wonderful.

Caesar Salad from Savannah Style uses Romaine lettuce and lots of other ingredients, most of which you probably have in your larder.

We found Mary Beasley’s Cucumber Relish in Plains Pot Pourri. This sounds good. Open the windows to let out the vinegary steam while you are cooking!

KING RANCH CHICKEN

CASSEROLE

Recipe from Southern Living

All-Time Favorites

1 large onion, chopped

1 large green bell pepper, chopped

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

2 cups chopped cooked chicken

1 (10-3/4 ounce) can cream of chicken soup, undiluted

1 (10-3/4 ounce) can cream of mushroom soup, undiluted

1 (10-ounce) can diced tomatoes and green chiles

1 teaspoon chili powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon pepper

12 (6-inch) corn tortillas

2 cups (8 ounces) shredded Cheddar cheese

Saute onion and bell pepper in hot oil in a large skilled over medium-high heat five minutes or until tender. Stir in chicken and next seven ingredients; remove from heat.

Tear tortillas into 1-inch pieces, and layer one-third of tortilla pieces in bottom of a lightly greased 13 x 9-inch baking dish. Top with one-third of chicken mixture and 2/3 cup cheese. Repeat layers twice.

Bake at 350 degrees for 30 to 35 minutes. Makes 6 to 8 servings.

Note: Freeze casserole up to one month, if desired. Thaw in refrigerator overnight, and bake as directed.

OYSTER STEW HERB RIVER

Recipe from Savannah Style, a Cookbook by The Junior League of Savannah, Inc.

2 or 3 stalks celery, diced

1 small onion, minced

1/2 cup butter

1 pint oysters

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

Fresh parsley, chopped

1/8 teaspoon mace

1 pint Half-and-Half

Saute celery and onions in butter until soft. Add oysters including liquid. Add salt, pepper, parsley and a little mace. Simmer until oysters curl. Add Half-and-Half. Heat until bubbles form around the edges, but do not boil. Remove from heat and serve.

SCALLOP AND CHEESE SOUFFLE

Recipe from Cooking with Foliage La Sertoma of Apopka

1 pound calico or bay scallops, fresh or frozen

2 cups soft bread crumbs

1 can (10-3/4 ounces) condensed cream of mushroom soup

1 cup grated Swiss cheese

1/2 cup milk

3 egg yolks, beaten

1/2 teaspoon dry mustard

1/4 teaspoon paprika

1/4 teaspoon celery salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

3 egg whites, beaten stiff

Thaw scallops if frozen. Rinse scallops with cold water to remove any remaining pieces of shell particles. Drain. Chop scallops. Combine scallops, bread crumbs, soup, cheese, milk, egg yolks, mustard, paprika, celery salt and pepper, mix well. Fold in egg whites. Place in a well-greased 2-quart soufflО dish. Bake at 350 degrees for 50 to 60 minutes or until soufflО is firm in the center. Serve immediately. Makes 6 servings.

MRS. FRANK CAIN’s (PARHAM ATKINS) BAKED RICE

Recipe from Charleston Receipts, America’s Oldest Junior League Cookbook in Print, a Cookbook by The Junior League of

Charleston, Inc.

1/2 pint (1 cup) rice

1 dessert spoon* (2 teaspoons) butter

1 pint (2 cups) milk

1 egg

1 teaspoon salt

Cook rice dry and fluffy; put in quart baking dish with butter and milk, a beaten egg and salt. Bake 1/2 hour in moderate (350 degrees) oven. Serves 4.

*1 dessert spoon equals two teaspoons whereas a tablespoon is three teaspoons.

CAESAR SALAD

Recipe from Savannah Style, a Cookbook by The Junior League

of Savannah, Inc.

Romaine salad greens

1 clove garlic, minced

Generous amount salt and pepper

Pinch of thyme and oregano

2 teaspoons lemon juice

1 tablespoon German mustard

1/2 tablespoons steak sauce

1/2 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 egg

6 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon wine vinegar

1/2 cup Parmesan cheese, grated

1 cup croutons

1 ounce anchovies

Rinse lettuce and dry leaves well. Mix next 10 ingredients; pour over lettuce and toss. Top with Parmesan cheese, croutons and anchovies.

MRS. MARY BEASLEY’S

CUCUMBER RELISH

Recipe from Food Favorites of Plains, Georgia Plains Pot Pourri

Directions:

Cut up and set aside:

3-1/2 cups cucumber, grated but NOT peeled

1-1/2 cups carrots, grated and peeled

1 cup onion

2-1/2 cups sugar

1-1/2 cups vinegar

1-1/2 teaspoons mustard seed

1-1/2 teaspoons celery seed

2 tablespoons salt

Combine vegetables and stir in salt. Let stand 3 hours. Drain and squeeze a little as you drain. Mix sugar, vinegar, mustard seed, and celery seed. Bring to a boil. Add vegetables. Cook uncovered for 20 minutes after it comes to a boil. Seal in hot jars.

PAT HUMPHREY’S KATHY’S ZUCCHINI HERB BAKE

Recipe from First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda,

A Taste of Heaven

1 cup Bisquick

4 eggs OR… 1 cup (1 carton) egg substitute or combination of both

2 cups zucchini, thinly sliced

1/2 cup canola oil

1/2 cup parmesan cheese

1 clove garlic, minced

1/2 cup sweet onion, chopped

1 tablespoon dried parsley

OR… 1/3 cup fresh, chopped

1 teaspoon dried basil

OR… 1 or 2 tablespoons fresh, minced

1 teaspoon sea salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

Combine Bisquick and eggs. Add remaining ingredients. (If zucchini is quite moist, press to remove some of the excess liquid.) Mix well. Spray corners of 9 x 13-inch baking pan (or 9 x 9-inch pan for thicker bake) with cooking spray. Pour mixture into pan and spread evenly. Bake at 350 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes. It might need a longer baking time if using 9 x 9-inch pan. Test the middle (with toothpick test) for doneness. May be served as a quick bread or vegetable side dish.