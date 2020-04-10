Try new recipes such as Chicken Mediterranean or Parslied Potatoes

Many of you may be going “stir crazy” by now, having to stay inside your own home for the foreseeable future due to “stay-at-home” requirements to keep us safe against the COVID-19 virus. Now might be a great opportunity to try some new recipes you’ve not done before.

From Southern Living’s All-Time Favorites, we have Chicken Mediterranean. It looks delicious and won’t take too long to cook once you marinate the chicken for two hours.

Dianne Mosley’s Hamburger Skillet Stew that we found in New Vision’s Feeding the Flock looks delicious. It will make enough to feed a large family and will please your pocketbook.

Charleston Gumbo is a recipe, according to the contributor, Mrs. John T. Jenkins, that is “good on your rice the day there is no gravy.” Anyone at all familiar with South Carolinians knows the day is rare that rice is not served at least once.

Preserving the Big Potato from the Apopka Historical Society reveals a wonderful recipe for Parslied Potatoes. It calls for small new red potatoes.

From First Presbyterian’s Treasures and Pleasures, Arlen Mizell, known in these parts for being a barbecue whiz, has a large recipe that calls for B&B Baked Beans! Who better to share his baked beans that we will all enjoy at the picnic table?

For dessert, there are two cookie recipes, both refrigerator cookies and both from Florida Federation of Garden Clubs Paths of Sunshine. They are Pecan Crisps and Orange Refrigerator Cookies. For both cookie recipes, you make the recipe up, roll it in waxed paper, refrigerate for a time, slice the cookie log into 1/4-inch thick pieces, and bake.

CHICKEN MEDITERRANEAN

Recipe from Southern Living

All-Time Favorites

1/2 pound skinned and boned chicken breasts, cut into cubes

4 garlic cloves, minced

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 (14-1/2 ounce) can diced tomatoes, undrained

1/4 cup kalamata olives, pitted and chopped

1/2 teaspoon dried parsley flakes

1/2 teaspoon dried basil

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

1/3 cup crumbled feta cheese

4 ounces penne pasta, cooked

Combine first three ingredients in a zip-top plastic freezer bag. Seal and chill two hours.

Cook chicken mixture in a large skillet over medium-high heat for eight minutes or until chicken is done; remove from skillet. Add tomatoes and next four ingredients to skillet. Reduce heat, and simmer, stirring often for seven minutes.

Return chicken to skillet. Sprinkle with feta cheese, and remove from heat. Cover and let stand five minutes. Serve immediately over hot cooked pasta.

Makes two servings.

Note: To serve four, use one (14-1/2 ounce) can diced tomatoes and double all other ingredients. Cook chicken mixture eight to ten minutes or until done; remove from skillet. Add tomatoes and next four ingredients to skillet. Reduce heat, and simmer, stirring often, seven to eight minutes.

DIANNE MOSLEY’S

HAMBURGER SKILLET STEW

Recipe from New Vision Community Church’s Feeding the Flock

2 pounds ground beef

3/4 cup bread crumbs

1/2 cup onion, chopped

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 large egg

2 teaspoons salt (divided)

1/2 teaspoon pepper (divided)

2 each (8-ounce) cans tomato sauce (divided)

3 tablespoons oil (to cook meatballs)

2 large onions

6 large potatoes

4 to 6 carrots

1 (8-ounce) package frozen green beans, cooked

Mix together: ground beef, bread crumbs, chopped onion, Worcestershire sauce, egg, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/4 teaspoon pepper, 1/2 can tomato sauce. Shape into meatballs and fry in oil until lightly browned. Peel and quarter onions and potatoes; peel carrots and cut into finger-size chunks. Lightly cook green beans and drain. In a large pot, layer meatballs and veggies and pour remaining sauce over all along with three cups water, remaining salt and pepper. Cover and simmer for about 45 minutes or until vegetables are tender.

MRS. JOHN T. JENKINS’

CHARLESTON GUMBO

Recipe from Charleston Receipts, America’s Oldest Junior League

Cookbook in Print,

a Cookbook by The Junior League of Charleston, Inc.

2 slices of bacon

1 quart okra

1 pint canned tomatoes

1/2 small onion chopped

Salt, pepper and Worcestershire to taste

Broil bacon, add tomatoes, chopped okra and onion, salt, pepper and Worcestershire. Let simmer for two hours. Serves six.

PARSLIED POTATOES

Recipe from Apopka Historical Society Preserving the Big Potato

1-1/2 pounds small new red potatoes, scrubbed

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 medium onion, chopped

1 small clove garlic, crushed

1 cup chicken broth

1 cup chopped fresh parsley, divided

1/2 teaspoon pepper

Peel a strip of skin from around middle of each potato; place potatoes in cold water. Set aside.

Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add oil. Saute onion and garlic for five minutes or until tender. Add broth and 3/4 cup parsley. Mix Well. Bring to a boil.

Place potatoes in a single layer in skillet. Return to a boil. Reduce heat. Simmer, covered, for 10 minutes or until potatoes are tender.

Remove potatoes with a slotted spoon to serving bowl. Add pepper to skillet; stir. Pour sauce over potatoes. Sprinkle with remaining parsley.

MAKE AHEAD: Prepare a double recipe of potatoes. Drain the leftover potatoes and refrigerate for up to three days. Slice the potatoes and top with a vinaigrette dressing for a cold side dish.

ARLEN MIZELL’S BAKED BEANS (LARGE RECIPE)

Recipe from First Presbyterian Church of Apopka, Treasures and Pleasures

1 gallon B&B beans

1 chopped onion

1/2 bell pepper, chopped fine

12 ounces Grandma’s molasses

1/2 cup vinegar

1 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup honey

1/2 pound bacon

1 tablespoon garlic powder

Salt and pepper to taste

Mix all liquid ingredients. Add to beans, onion and bell pepper. Add brown sugar, salt, pepper and garlic powder. Top with bacon strips. Bake at 350 degrees for one hour or until it is brown and bubbly. Serves about 25.

PECAN SUGAR CRISPS

Recipe from Florida Federation

of Garden Clubs Inc.,

Paths of Sunshine

3/4 cup butter, softened

2/3 cup sugar

One egg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon salt

1-3/4 cups flour

1/2 cup finely chopped pecans

Cream butter. Gradually add sugar, beating at medium speed of an electric mixer until light and fluffy. Add egg, vanilla and salt, beating well. Stir in flour. Cover and chill one hour. Shape dough into two (8-inch) logs. Roll each log in chopped pecans. Wrap logs in waxed paper; chill at least three hours. Slice dough into 1/4-inch slices. Place on ungreased cookie sheets. Bake at 350 degrees for 10 to 20 minutes or until lightly browned. Cool cookies on wire racks. Yields about four dozen.

ORANGE REFRIGERATOR COOKIES

Recipe from Florida Federation

of Garden Clubs Inc.,

Paths of Sunshine

1/2 cup shortening

3/4 cup sugar

One egg

2 tablespoons evaporated milk

1-1/2 tablespoons grated orange rind

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 cups flour

1-1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

Pecan halves (about 1 cup)

Cream shortening. Gradually add sugar, beating on medium speed of electric mixer until light and fluffy. Add egg, beating well. Add evaporated milk, orange rind, and vanilla, beating well after each addition. Combine flour, baking powder, and salt. Add to creamed mixture, mixing well. Shape dough into two (12 x 2-inch) rectangles. Place pecan halves lengthwise down the center of each rectangle. Fold sides of dough tightly over pecans forming logs. Wrap logs in waxed paper and chill at least two hours. Cut dough into 1/4-inch slices. Place on ungreased cookie sheets. Bake at 350 degrees for 8 to 10 minutes or until lightly browned. Cool cookies on wire racks. Yields six dozen.