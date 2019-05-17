Try Mrs. Connelly’s Pioneer Bread Pudding – it’s wonderful!

From Taste of Heaven, so kindly shared by our friends at First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda, we have Chicken Cashew Guk.

Evalene Whiddon has Baked Spaghetti for us to savor. Her recipe is found in New Vision’s Feeding the Flock. Thank you, ma’am!

We have Zucchini with Tomatoes & Olives from Marguerite Van Dooren in Taste of Heaven, published by First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda. We thank Mrs Van Dooren for sharing her recipe with us.

From our friends down at First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda, we have Joan Hoffman’s Crab Quiche. This is one of those dishes that is good any time, brunch or supper.

Mrs. Connelly’s Pioneer Bread Pudding is wonderful stuff. I recall that she was my younger sister’s favorite teacher at Apopka High School back when it was located where the middle school is now. We thank the folks at First Presbyterian of Apopka for sharing with us their book of recipes titled Treasures and Pleasures.

From Betty Moss, we have Mississippi Mud Pie, a recipe she shared in Plains Pot Pourri. My chiropractor mentioned that his mother-in-law makes a delicious version of this pie, and it reminded me: we have it right here!

PHYLLIS GASS’

CHICKEN CASHEW GUK

Recipe from First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda,

A Taste of Heaven

3 whole chicken breasts, boned, skinned and cut into bite-size

pieces

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 green pepper, cut in strips

1 cup celery, diagonally cut

3 tablespoons scallions, minced

1/2 cup cashew nuts

1/2 teaspoon curry powder

1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

3/4 cup liquid (1/2 cup pineapple syrup and 1/4 cup water)

1 chicken bouillon cube

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 large can pineapple chunks

4 peach halves or 1 small can sliced peaches

2 tablespoons arrowroot or cornstarch

1/4 cup water

Heat oil in large electric skillet. Add chicken and cook over high heat stirring constantly for 3 minutes. Add green pepper, celery, scallions and nuts. Sprinkle with curry and nutmeg. Stir fry 2 minutes longer. Add liquid, bouillon cube, soy sauce, pineapple chunks and peaches. Bring to boiling and cook covered 4 minutes. Blend together cornstarch and water. Stir rapidly into chicken-vegetable-fruit mixture until thickened. Serve over rice cooked with an additional chicken bouillon cube. Serves 6-8.

EVALENE WHIDDON’S

BAKED SPAGHETTI

Recipe from New Vision

Community Church’s,

Feeding the Flock cookbook

1 cup green peppers, chopped

1 cup onion, chopped

1 tablespoon margarine

1 28-ounce can chopped tomatoes with liquid

1 4-ounce can mushrooms, stems and pieces cut up and drained

1 2-1/4 ounce can ripe olives, drained and sliced

2 taspoons dried oregano

1 pound ground beef, browned and drained

12 ounces spaghetti, cooked and drained

2 cups (8 ounces) shredded cheddar cheese

1 10-3/4 ounce can cream of mushroom soup, undiluted

1/4 cup water

1/4 cup parmesan cheese

In large skillet, sauté onion and pepper in margarine until tender. Add tomatoes, mushrooms, olives and oregano. Add ground beef; simmer uncovered for 10 minutes. Place half of spaghetti in a greased large (9 x 13 x 2-inch) baking pan; top with half the vegetable mixture. Sprinkle with 1 cup cheddar cheese. Repeat layers. Mix soup and water until smooth; pour over casserole. Sprinkle with parmesan cheese. Bake uncovered at 350 degrees for 30-35 minutes.

MARGUERITE VAN DOOREN’S ZUCCHINI WITH TOMATOES

& OLIVES

Recipe from First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda,

A Taste of Heaven

1-1/2 pounds firm small zucchini

1 teaspoon salt

3 medium fresh tomatoes

1 large garlic cloves, peeled

1/4 cup (packed) stemmed parsley leaves (prefer flat leaf)

1 lemon

16 black Greek olives (nicoise) or oil-cured variety

3 tablespoons olive oil

Freshly ground pepper to taste

(1) Cut zucchini in half lengthwise, then cut across, into 1/4-inch slices. Toss with salt and set them in a colander to drain for 30 minutes. (2) During this time, core the tomatoes and dice them into 1/2-inch pieces. Mince garlic and parsley and set aside. (3) Line a baking pan with paper towels and turn zucchini onto the paper. Cover the top with more paper and press out as much moisture as possible. (4) In a large skillet, heat oil over medium heat, add zucchini and cook uncovered for 10 minutes, turning so they will cook evenly. Add tomatoes and garlic and continue to cook uncovered for 5 minutes longer. (5) Remove skillet from heat, add the parsley, chopped, lemon zest and olives. Season with salt and pepper and toss well. Serve hot. Serves 4.

JOAN HOFFMAN’S CRAB QUICHE

Recipe from First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda,

A Taste of Heaven

1/2 cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons flour

1 8-ounce package Swiss cheese, diced

1/3 cup sliced green onion

2 eggs, beaten

1/2 cup milk

1 cup (or more) crabmeat

1 9-inch pie crust

Mix mayo, flour, eggs and milk until blended. Stir in crabmeat, cheese and onions. Pour into pie crust. Bake at 350 degrees for 40 to 45 minutes. Serves six to eight.

JANET CONNELLY’S

PIONEER BREAD PUDDING

Recipe from First Presbyterian Church of Apopka,

Treasures and Pleasures

2 cups bread cubes (3 slices)

2 cups milk

3 tablespoons butter

1/4 cup sugar

2 eggs

Dash of salt

1/2 teaspoon nutmeg (optional)

1 teaspoon vanilla

1/2 to 1 cup raisins

Use day old bread, crust and all, cutting into 1/4 to 1/2-inch cubes. Put in buttered 1-quart baking dish. Scald milk with butter and sugar. Set aside to cool. Beat eggs slightly, add salt and nutmeg. Stir in warm milk and vanilla. Add raisins. Pour over bread cubes. Set baking dish in pan containing warm water to the level of the pudding and bake in 350 degree oven about 1 hour and 15 minutes or until knife when inserted in center comes out clean. Serve hot or cold with ice cream or hard sauce. Yield: 5 to 6 servings.

BETTY MOSS’

MISSISSIPPI MUD PIE

Recipe from Food Favorites of Plains, Georgia

Plains Pot Pourri

2 cups sugar

2 sticks margarine

4 eggs

1-1/2 cups plain flour

1/3 cup cocoa

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 cup chopped nuts

3 teaspoons vanilla

1/2 of a 10-ounce package miniature marshmallows

Cream sugar and margarine. Add eggs. Sift flour, cocoa, and salt together. Add to creamed mixture. Mix well. Add nuts and vanilla. Bake in a 13 x 9 x 2-inch pan for 35 minutes at 300 degrees. Remove from oven. Pour marshmallows over top and return to 350-degree oven for 10 minutes. Cool 1 hour, and then frost.

FROSTING:

1 box confectioners sugar

1 stick (1/4 pound) margarine

1 teaspoon vanilla

1/4 to 1/3 cup evaporated milk

1/3 cup cocoa

1 cup nuts

Mix well and spread on cake.