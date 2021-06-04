Try Melody Daugherty’s Easy Crock-pot Roast recipe

Melody

Daugherty’s crock-pot roast is simple and almost labor-free. Put the ingredients in a crock-pot, cook it all night on the low setting, and serve it the next day over rice. Thank you Presbyterian Women of the First Presbyterian Church of Apopka for sharing your Treasures and Pleasures cookbook.

Judy Peeler shares her recipe with us for Spanish Chicken. It is inexpensive and delicious. Thanks to New Vision Community Church for their lovely cookbook, Feeding the Flock.

Shrimp Pilau from Cooking with Foliage La Sertoma of Apopka looks very tasty.

From New Vision Community Church’s Feeding the Flock, we have Renee Tyler’s Spicy Lentils. For you folks unfamiliar with lentils, get acquainted! They are inexpensive, quick to cook, full of protein, and delicious.

Southern Living’s All-Time Favorites treats us to Carrot Souffle.

We have a recipe from Savannah Style for an especially tasty broccoli salad. Included is a sweet and sour sauce, bacon, and raisins. You can make it ahead.

Mexican Cornbread is Betty Moss’ recipe that we found in Plains Pot Pourri. This is a simple and delicious hot cornbread.

Doris Conduff’s Malt Shoppe Pie is a treat for hot weather. This comes from Northside Baptist Church.

MELODY DAUGHERTY’S EASY CROCK-POT ROAST

Recipe from 1990 Presbyterian Women First Presbyterian

Church of Apopka

Treasures and Pleasures

1 medium size roast (frozen)

1 envelope Lipton onion soup mix

1 can cream of mushroom soup

1/4 cup water

Salt and pepper

The night before you want to serve the roast, put the above ingredients in a crock-pot and cook on low. Do not add any more water; the meat will make its own juice. Serve over rice. Cheddar cheese soup is also good with this recipe. Serves 3 to 4.

JUDY PEELER’S

SPANISH CHICKEN

Recipe from New Vision

Community Church’s

Feeding the Flock

8 chicken thighs

3 cloves garlic

1/2 cup white cooking wine

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1 tablespoon dried parsley

1 teaspoon poultry seasoning

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon chicken flavor bouillon

1/3 cup olive oil

1/3 cup green olives

1/3 cup raisins

1/3 cup sliced medium onion

1 whole sliced green pepper

1 whole sliced tomato

8 whole mushrooms

Juice of 1 lemon

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Mix the above ingredients together and place into a 9 x 13-inch pan or Pyrex dish. Bake one hour and 15 minutes, stirring after 30 minutes.

SHRIMP PILAU

Recipe from Cooking with Foliage La Sertoma of Apopka

1 pound raw, peeled, deveined shrimp, fresh or frozen

3 slices bacon, cut into small pieces

1 cup chopped green pepper

1/4 cup chopped onion

1 can (16 ounce) whole tomatoes

3/4 cup water

3/4 cup uncooked rice

1 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

1/8 teaspoon thyme

Thaw shrimp if frozen. Cut large shrimp in half. In a 2-quart saucepan, cook bacon until crisp. Remove bacon. Cook green pepper and onion in bacon fat until tender. Break tomatoes into small pieces removing tough center. Add tomatoes and water and bring to a boil. Stir in rice and seasonings. Reduce heat. Cover and cook rice mixture over low heat for 18 to 20 minutes. Mix in shrimp, cover and continue cooking for 10 to 12 minutes or until shrimp are tender. Garnish with bacon. Makes 6 servings.

Variation: Substitute one 5-ounce package of yellow rice with seasonings for 3/4 cup uncooked rice.

RENEE TYLER’S SPICY LENTILS

Recipe from New Vision

Community Church’s

Feeding the Flock

1 cup dried lentils

1 to 1-1/2 cup water

Small onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon Celtic Sea Salt

1 can organic diced tomatoes with green chilies

Put lentils, water, onion, garlic, and salt in medium saucepan and cook on medium heat for 30 minutes. Add tomatoes, reduce heat and simmer for 10 additional minutes.

CARROT SOUFFLE

Recipe from Southern Living’s

All-Time Favorites

2 pounds carrots, chopped

1/2 cup butter, softened

1 cup sugar

3 large eggs, lightly beaten

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

Ground cinnamon

Cook carrots in boiling water to cover 20 to 25 minutes or until tender; drain. Mash carrots and butter with a potato masher. Add sugar and egg, and beat at medium speed with an electric mixer for two minutes. Stir in flour and baking powder. Pour into a greased 11 x 7-inch baking dish. Sprinkle with cinnamon. Bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees for one hour or until set. Makes 8 servings.

BACON-BROCCOLI TOSS

Recipe from Savannah Style,

a Cookbook by The Junior League of Savannah, Inc.

6 to 8 cups raw broccoli florets (approximately 2 bunches)

1/2 cup raisins (white and/or dark)

10 slices bacon, browned, drained, and crumbled

1 small purple onion, finely chopped (any color will do but purple adds great color)

SAUCE:

1/4 cup vinegar

1/4 cup sugar

1 tablespoon dry mustard

3 tablespoons flour

1/2 cup water

3/4 cup mayonnaise

Mix first five ingredients of sauce and cook slowly over medium heat until thickened. Let cool. Add mayonnaise. Combine broccoli, raisins, bacon, and onion, and mix with sauce. Refrigerate. Toss just before serving.

BETTY MOSS’

MEXICAN CORNBREAD

Recipe from Food Favorites of Plains, Georgia

Plains Pot Pourri

1 cup cornmeal

1/2 cup evaporated milk

1/2 cup vegetable oil

1 teaspoon baking soda

2 eggs

1 can cream style corn

1/2 to 1 teaspoon salt

1 medium onion

1-1/2 cups cheddar cheese

Mix all ingredients together except for onion and cheese. Place half of this batter in well-greased baking dish. Slice onion and half of the cheese on top of batter. Then add the remaining batter with rest of the cheese on top. Bake 45 minutes to one hour in 350-degree oven.

DORIS CONDUFF’S

MALT SHOPPE PIE

Recipe from Northside Baptist Church’s cookbook

1 Graham cracker pie crust

1 pint vanilla ice cream, softened

1 8-ounce container Cool Whip, defrosted

8 ounces Whoppers candy

Combine softened ice cream and Cool Whip until well-blended. Reserve 8 whole Whoppers (malted milk balls) candies for garnish. Crush remaining Whoppers in blender. Add 1 cup of the crushed candy to the ice cream mixture. Reserve 1/2 cup of crushed Whoppers candy.

Spoon ice cream mixture into pie crust. Garnish top of frozen pie with Cool Whip, the 8 reserved Whoppers, and the 1/2 cup of crushed Whoppers candy. Freeze for 4 hours.

Variation: This pie is also very good with Heath Brickle Bits instead of Whoppers.