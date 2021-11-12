Try Maw-Maw’s Chicken Pie recipe for a meal that serves eight

This week, we turn to the wonderful book we were gifted by our editor’s mother-in-law, Southern Living All-Time Favorites. They develop or improve on many of our favorite recipes.

From Southern Living All-Time Favorites, Chicken Cakes with Remoulade Sauce looks very interesting for your holiday entertaining. They say, “We love this recipe because it delivers the quality of crab cakes at a much friendlier price, and the chicken cakes are easy to make ahead. You can also make smaller, bite-size portions by simply forming 16 patties instead of eight.”

Spicy Catfish with Vegetables and Basil Cream is a recipe developed by the Test Kitchens at Southern Living All-Time Favorites. The secret to this recipe is in the sautéing.

Another Southern Living All-Time Favorites recipe is an Editor’s Choice. Maw-Maw’s Chicken Pie. Their comments: “This simple recipe gives rise to a golden, cakelike crust that won rave reviews at the tasting table. Try replacing a portion of the chicken with an equal amount of frozen, thawed vegetables, or stir a cup of shredded cheese into the soup mixture. We especially enjoyed the pie with broccoli and Cheddar cheese.”

Southern Living’s All-Time Favorites’ Baked Ham . You marinate it overnight prior to baking. It looks very good.

Southern Living All-Time Favorites says, “Country bacon in this carrots recipe refers to thick-sliced or wood-smoked bacon. To partially make ahead, peel and slice carrots up to a day ahead. Store in a zip-top plastic freezer bag in refrigerator.”

Southern Living’s All-Time Favorites has a recipe for Mississippi Mud Cake. They say, “The women of Huffman United Methodist Church in Birmingham, Alabama, used this recipe for the church’s 125th anniversary celebration. Of the 100 cakes made, none were left over.”

CHICKEN CAKES WITH

REMOULADE SAUCE

Recipe from

Southern Living All-Time Favorites

2 tablespoons butter

1/2 medium-size red bell pepper, diced

4 green onions, thinly sliced

1 garlic clove, pressed

3 cups chopped cooked chicken

1 cup soft breadcrumbs

1 large egg, lightly beaten

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

1 tablespoon Creole mustard

2 teaspoons Creole seasoning

1/4 cup vegetable oil, divided

Garnish: parsley sprig

Remoulade Sauce (below)

1. Melt butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Add bell pepper, green onions, and garlic, and sauté 3 to 4 minutes or until vegetables are tender. 2. Stir together bell pepper mixture, chicken, and next 5 ingredients. Shape mixture into 8 (3-1/2 inch) patties. 3. Fry 4 patties in 2 tablespoons hot oil in a large skillet over medium heat 3 minutes on each side or until golden brown. Drain on paper towels. Repeat procedure with remaining 2 tablespoons oil and patties. Garnish, if desired. Serve immediately with Remoulade Sauce. Makes 8 appetizer cakes.

REMOULADE SAUCE

1 cup mayonnaise

3 green onions, sliced

2 tablespoons Creole mustard

2 garlic cloves, pressed

1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley

1/4 teaspoon ground red pepper

Garnish: sliced green onions

1. Stir together first 6 ingredients in a small bowl until well blended. Garnish, if desired. Makes about 1-1/4 cups.

SPICY CATFISH WITH VEGETABLES AND BASIL CREAM

Recipe from

Southern Living All-Time Favorites

3 tablespoons butter, divided

1 (16-oz) pkg frozen whole kernel corn, thawed

1 medium onion, chopped

1 medium-size green bell pepper, chopped

1 medium-size red bell pepper, chopped

3/4 teaspoon salt

3/4 teaspoon pepper

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 cup yellow cornmeal

1 tablespoon Creole seasoning

4 (6- to 8-ounce) catfish fillets

1/3 cup buttermilk

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1/2 cup whipping cream

2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil

Garnish: fresh basil sprigs

1. Melt 2 tablespoons butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add corn, onion, and peppers; saute 6 to 8 minutes or until tender. Stir in salt and pepper; spoon onto serving dish, and keep warm. 2. Combine flour, cornmeal, and Creole seasoning in a large shallow dish. Dip fillets in buttermilk and dredge in flour mixture. 3. Melt remaining 1 tablespoon butter with oil in skillet over medium-high heat. Cook fillets, in batches, 2 to 3 minutes on each side or until golden. Remove and arrange over vegetables. 4. Add cream to skillet, stirring to loosen particles from bottom of skillet. Add chopped basil, and cook, stirring often, 1 to 2 minutes or until thickened. Serve sauce with fillets and vegetables. Garnish, if desired. Makes 4 servings.

MAW-MAW’S CHICKEN PIE

Recipe from

Southern Living All-Time Favorites

4 cups chopped cooked chicken

1 (10-3/4-ounce) can cream of chicken soup, undiluted

1-1/2 cups chicken broth

2 tablespoons cornstarch

1-1/2 cups self-rising flour

1 cup buttermilk

1/2 cup butter, melted

1. Place chopped chicken in a lightly greased 12- x 8-inch baking dish. Whisk together soup, broth, and cornstarch; pour mixture evenly over chicken. 2. Whisk together flour, buttermilk, and butter; spoon batter evenly over chicken mixture. 3. Bake at 400 degrees for 40 minutes or until crust is golden brown. Makes 8 servings.

MARINATED BAKED HAM

Recipe from

Southern Living All-Time Favorites

1 (7 to 8-pound) fully cooked ham half

2 cups orange juice

2 cups ginger ale

1/3 cup firmly packed brown sugar

1/4 cup orange marmalade

1 teaspoon dry mustard

1. Place first 3 ingredients in a large plastic zip-top freezer bag. Seal bag; marinate in refrigerator 8 hours, turning bag occasionally. 2. Remove ham from marinade, reserving marinade. Place ham, fat side up, in a shallow roasting pan lined with heavy-duty aluminum foil. Bake uncovered, at 325 degrees for 1-1/2 hours, basting often with marinade. 3. Remove ham from oven; reduce oven temperature to 300 degrees. Slice skin from ham; score fat in a diamond design. Combine brown sugar, marmalade, and mustard; spread over scored fat. Bake ham, uncovered 30 more minutes. Let stand 10 minutes before carving. Makes 16 servings.

CARROTS WITH COUNTRY BACON

Recipe from

Southern Living All-Time Favorites

4 thick bacon slices

2 pounds carrots, peeled and

diagonally sliced into 1-inch pieces

2 cups water

1/4 cup firmly packed light brown sugar

2 tablespoons butter

2 teaspoons chopped fresh thyme

1. Cook bacon in a large skillet over medium heat until crisp. Drain, reserving 1 tablespoon drippings in skillet. Crumble bacon, and set aside. 2. Add carrots and next three ingredients to skillet. Bring to a boil. 3. Cook over medium-high heat 30 to 35 minutes or until liquid is reduced to a glaze and carrots are tender. Sprinkle with thyme and reserved bacon.

Makes 6 to 8 servings.

MISSISSIPPI MUD CAKE

Recipe from

Southern Living All-Time Favorites

1 cup butter, melted

2 cups sugar

1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa

4 large eggs, lightly beaten

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/8 teaspoon salt

1-1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1-1/2 cups coarsely chopped pecans, toasted

1 (10.5-ounce) bag miniature marshmallows

Chocolate frosting (see below)

1. Whisk together melted butter and next 5 ingredients in a large bowl. Stir in flour and chopped pecans. Pour batter into a greased and floured 15- x 10-inch jelly-roll pan. 2. Bake at 350 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Remove from oven; top warm cake evenly with marshmallows. Return to oven, and bake 5 more minutes. 3. Drizzle Chocolate Frosting over warm cake. Cool completely. Makes 15 servings. Note: Substitute 2 (19.5-ounce) packages brownie mix, prepared according to package directions, for first 7 ingredients, if desired. Stir in chopped pecans. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. Proceed with marshmallows and frosting as directed.

CHOCOLATE FROSTING

Recipe from

Southern Living All-Time Favorites

1 (16-ounce) package powdered sugar

1/2 cup milk

1/4 cup butter, softened

1/3 cup unsweetened cocoa

1. Beat all ingredients at medium speed with an electric mixer until smooth. Makes 2 cups.