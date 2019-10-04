Try Aunt Blanche’s She-Crab Soup from the ‘Charleston Receipts’ book

Charleston Receipts is another wonderful recipe book from our editor’s blessed mother-in-law. If you think the word “Receipts” is misused, be aware: this is the old-time word for “Recipes,” and old-time cooks cling to that word, refusing to use the word “Recipes.”

For your discriminating taste, try Aunt Blanche’s She-Crab Soup. This recipe is from Charleston Receipts, with the note from Mrs. Sparkman, “As given to me by my aunt, Mrs. R. Goodwyn Rhett.” This recipe uses regular white crab meat, but if you had to wait until you could find she-crabs, you might be waiting a long time. She-crabs are female crabs wherein you will find the orange roe, or eggs, that give traditional she-crab soup its distinctive flavor. You can tell when you clean the female crabs; the roe is little bitty orange balls.

Thanks to Louise Ustler for sharing her Beef Stroganoff Meatballs with the Apopka Citizen Police Alumni Association for Sharing Our Finest Cookbook. Just serve these saucy meatballs over noodles and maybe add a salad on the side and you have your meal.

From Cooking with Foliage La Sertoma of Apopka, we have Greta Howard’s Oven Chicken Salad.

Spaghetti Squash Casserole #2 is a recipe from Anne Paxson in the recipes from the ladies of the Sertoma Club. We appreciate the good folks of that worthy organization.

Another Sharing Our Finest Cookbook recipe comes from Nora Kinnison with her Guacamole-Egg Spread.

Faye Unger submitted Doug’s Favorite Sour Cream Chocolate Cake along with the Frosting recipe to Plains Pot Pourri. We thank our friends from Plains, Georgia, for sharing these delights with us.

Mexican Tostitos Dip is quick, easy, and delicious. This recipe is shared with us by Judy Babb in Sharing Our Finest Cookbook from the ACPAA.

MRS. C. O. SPARKMAN’S AUNT BLANCHE’S SHE-CRAB SOUP

Recipe from Charleston Receipts

1 cup white crab meat

2 tablespoons butter

1 small onion, grated

Salt and pepper to taste

1/4 teaspoon mace

3 ribs celery, grated

2 cups milk

1/2 cup cream

1/2 teaspoon Worcestershire

2 teaspoons flour

1 tablespoon water

3 tablespoons sherry

Put crab in double boiler; add butter, onion, salt, pepper, mace and celery. Let simmer for 5 minutes. Heat milk and add to crab mixture. Stir, add cream and Worcestershire sauce. Thicken with paste made of flour and water. Add sherry. Cook over low heat for 1/2 hour. Serves 4.

LOUISE USTLER’S

BEEF STROGANOFF MEATBALLS

Recipe from Apopka Citizen Police Alumni Association,

Sharing Our Finest Cookbook

1 pound ground beef, more or less

1/4 cup onion, grated or chopped very fine

1/4 cup green pepper, grated or chopped very fine

1/2 cup bread crumbs, more or less

Seasoned salt, according to taste

1 can cream of mushroom soup

1 8-ounce package cream cheese

1 can sliced mushrooms, or fresh

Mix ground beef, onion, pepper, breadcrumbs, and seasoned salt. Make into meatballs and brown in hot oil. Set aside. Soften cream cheese in microwave. Mix with mushroom soup until smooth.

Add mushrooms. Put this mixture into a pot and heat slowly. Add meatballs and simmer for 15 to 20 minutes or until meatballs are thoroughly cooked and heated through. Serve over cooked noodles.

This recipe can be easily adjusted to a larger amount with more meat, onion, pepper, salt and bread crumbs or less of each. You’d also have to adjust the amount of sauce.

GRETA HOWARD’S

OVEN CHICKEN SALAD

Recipe from Cooking with Foliage La Sertoma of Apopka

2 cups cubed chicken (tuna can be substituted)

2 cups celery, thinly sliced

1 cup toasted bread crumbs

1 cup mayonnaise

1/2 cup toasted almonds, chopped or slivered

2 tablespoons lemon juice

2 teaspoons onion, grated

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup grated cheese (Cheddar or whatever you prefer)

1 cup toasted bread crumbs or crushed potato chips

Combine all ingredients except cheese and 1 cup of bread crumbs (or potato chips). Pile lightly into individual baking dishes. Sprinkle with cheese and bread crumbs. Bake at 450 degrees for 10 to 15 minutes or until bubbly. Serves 6. Tastes good cold, too.

ANNE PAXSON’S SPAGHETTI SQUASH CASSEROLE #2

Recipe from Cooking With Foliage La Sertoma of Apopka

1 large spaghetti squash

2 small onions, finely chopped

1 can cream of chicken soup

1 cup sour cream

1 cup shredded carrots

1 8-ounce package herb seasoned stuffing mix

1/4 cup butter or margarine, melted

Cook spaghetti squash in water until tender. Scoop out the flesh. Cool and drain in colander. Combine onions, soup, and sour cream. Stir in carrots. Fold in drained squash. Combine stuffing mix and butter. Spread half the stuffing mixture in bottom of 12 x 7-1/2 x 2-inch baking dish. Spoon vegetable mixture onto the top.

Cover with other half of the stuffing mix. Bake 25 to 30 minutes at 350 degrees until heated through. Can be made in advance and refrigerated until ready to use. Can also be frozen. Thaw before cooking.

NORA KINNISON’S

GUACAMOLE-EGG SPREAD

Recipe from Apopka Citizen Police Alumni Association,

Sharing Our Finest Cookbook

1 avocado, mashed

1 tablespoon chopped pimiento

1 hard-cooked egg, chopped

1 tablespoon lime juice

1/4 teaspoon hot pepper sauce

1/4 cup chopped ripe olives

Mix all ingredients together, except olives; sprinkle olives on top. Makes about 1-1/2 cups.

FAYE UNGER’S DOUG’S FAVORITE SOUR CREAM CHOCOLATE CAKE

Recipe from

Food Favorites of Plains, Georgia

Plains Pot Pourri

2 cups flour

1 cup water

1/4 cup shortening

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon vanilla

4 ounces melted unsweetened chocolate, cooled

2 cups sugar

3/4 sour cream

1-1/4 teaspoon baking soda

2 eggs

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Grease and flour one 13 x 9 x 2 inch pan or two 9-inch pans or three 8-inch pans. Measure all ingredients into large mixing bowl. Mix 1/2 minute on low speed, scraping bowl constantly. Beat three minutes on high speed. Pour into pans. Bake: oblong cake 40 to 45 minutes. Layers: 30 to 35 minutes. Cool. Frost with Sour Cream Chocolate Frosting, below.

FAYE UNGER’S DOUG’S FAVORITE

SOUR CREAM CHOCOLATE CAKE FROSTING

Recipe from

Food Favorites of Plains, Georgia

Plains Pot Pourri

1/3 cup margarine, softened

2 ounces melted unsweetened chocolate, cooled

3 cups confectioner’s sugar

1/2 cup sour cream

2 teaspoons vanilla

Mix butter and cooled chocolate thoroughly. Blend in sugar. Stir in sour cream and vanilla. Beat until smooth and of spreading consistency.

JUDY BABB’S

MEXICAN TOSTITOS DIP

Recipe from Apopka Citizen Police Alumni Association,

Sharing Our Finest Cookbook

1 can refried beans (any style)

1 can Hormel chili with beans

1 can diced green chilies

1/2 pound Velveeta cheese, cubed

Jalapeno peppers (2 mild, 3 hot, 4 spicy hot), cut up (optional)

In a saucepan, heat refried beans and chili together. Add Velveeta cheese and stir until melted. Add green chilies. Add desired amount of jalapeno peppers. (It is just as good without them.) Serve hot with chips.