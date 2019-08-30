Try a great method of grilling and smoking turkey breast on your grill

Southern Living’s All-time Favorites has a great method of grilling and smoking turkey breast on your backyard grill. You don’t always have to have a smoker to smoke fowl or meat if your grill is long enough to move the meat away from being directly over the hot fire so it can cook slowly.

Smoky Taylor’s West Virginia Creole Gumbo calls for shrimp, crab, and okra. I would want a pot of rice to go with this recipe that we found in Sharing Our Finest Cookbook from the Apopka Citizen Police Alumni Association.

Mom’s Broccoli Casserole from Angie Palmateer at New Vision Community Church’s Feeding the Flock is wonderful. Your whole meal can center around this casserole.

Lillian Cleghorn’s Scalloped Eggplant with onion and cheese is delicious. It was shared with us by Northside Baptist Church.

Copper Pennies Salad comes to us from one of our readers, our friend of many years, Susan Nethercote. It is simple, colorful and delicious.

The Apple Crisp recipe below from Bonnie Milliken uses either sugar or Splenda. We appreciate the Northside Baptist Church folks for sharing with us.

The first time I ever had fried pies was when I was a child and enjoyed them at a church bazaar in South Carolina. My goodness, they were so hot, but so good. Those church ladies sure know how to prepare these little goodies! We thank the Apopka Citizen Police Alumni Association for sharing their recipe for Fried Pies in Sharing Our Finest Cookbook.

SMOKED TURKEY BREAST

Recipe from

Southern Living All-Time Favorites

1 (5 to 6-pound) bone-in turkey breast

1 teaspoon seasoned salt

1 teaspoon dried crushed red pepper

1 tablespoon seasoned salt

1-1/2 teaspoons dried basil

1 teaspoon paprika

Vegetable cooking spray

Hickory chips

Split turkey breastbone so it will lie flat on grill. Combine 1 teaspoon seasoned salt and crushed red pepper. Sprinkle mixture over underside of turkey breast. Combine 1 tablespoon seasoned salt, basil, and paprika. Sprinkle mixture over top of turkey breast. Coat both sides of turkey breast with cooking spray.

Prepare charcoal fire in one end of grill; let it burn 15 to 20 minutes. Soak hickory chips in water at least 15 minutes; place chips on coals. Place turkey breast on end of grill opposite hot coals; close grill lid. Cook 2-1/2 to 3 hours or until a meat thermometer inserted in thickest part of breast registers 170 degrees. Let stand 10 minutes before carving. Makes 12 servings.

SMOKY TAYLOR’S

WEST VIRGINIA CREOLE GUMBO

Recipe from Apopka Citizen Police Alumni Association’s

Sharing Our Finest Cookbook

1/2 cup chopped onion

2 cloves garlic, minced

3 tablespoons butter or margarine

3 tablespoons flour

1-1/2 cup water

2 green peppers, chopped

2 bay leaves

1 teaspoon oregano, crushed

1 teaspoon thyme, crushed

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon hot pepper sauce

10 ounces okra (2 cups)

2 (4-1/2 ounce) cans shrimp

7 ounce can crab, drained

Combine onion, garlic and butter in large saucepan. Cook until onion is tender. Blend in flour. Cook until flour is golden brown. Add water, peppers, bay leaves, crushed oregano, thyme, salt and hot pepper sauce. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat. Cover and simmer 20 minutes. Stir in okra. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer five minutes. Add shrimp and drained crab and cook five minutes.

ANGIE PALMATEER’S MOM’S BROCCOLI CASSEROLE

Recipe from New Vision

Community Church’s

Feeding the Flock

2 small packages frozen chopped broccoli

1 cup mayonnaise

2 cups finely shredded cheddar cheese

1 can cream of mushroom soup

1 medium chopped onion

2 eggs

1/2 package Pepperidge Farm stuffing

2 tablespoons butter, melted

Cook broccoli according to directions on package. Drain. Mix mayonnaise, cheese, soup, onion and eggs, then add broccoli. Place in greased casserole dish and bake at 350 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes. Halfway through the baking, remove from oven. Mix butter and stuffing and spread evenly on top of casserole. Return to oven to complete baking.

LILLIAN CLEGHORN’S

SCALLOPED EGGPLANT

Recipe from Northside Baptist Church cookbook

1 large eggplant

1 medium onion

1 teaspoon salt

1-1/2 cups cracker or bread crumbs, reserving 1/2 cup crumbs

3/4 cup evaporated milk

1 tablespoon butter or oleo, melted

1 egg, beaten

1 cup cheddar cheese, finely diced or shredded

Boil eggplant, onion and salt until tender. Drain and add one cup of crumbs, milk, and egg. Mix lightly but thoroughly. Add the cheese. Pour into a buttered casserole dish. Mix butter and remaining crumbs and sprinkle over top. Bake at 350 degrees for approximately 30 minutes or until lightly browned and heated through.

SUSAN NETHERCOTE’S

COPPER PENNIES SALAD

Recipe from Reader of The Apopka Chief and The Planter newspapers

2 pounds cooked carrots (freshly sliced)

1 medium onion, sliced

1 green pepper sliced thin

1 can tomato soup

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

3/4 cup sugar

3/4 cup vinegar

1/2 cup salad oil

1 tablespoon wet mustard

Mix all ingredients well and marinate in refrigerator a few hours or overnight. This is an excellent vegetable salad for summer barbeque or cold buffet.

BONNIE MILLIKEN’S APPLE CRISP

Recipe from Northside Baptist Church cookbook

Apple Filling:

1 tablespoon water

1 teaspoon almond extract

6 cups (4 medium) tart apples, sliced and unpeeled

Heat oven to 375 degrees. Place apples in a 1-1/2 quart casserole that has been sprayed with non-stick cooking spray. Mix water and almond extract. Pour over apples. Toss to coat.

Crumbly Topping:

1/2 cup uncooked oatmeal

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons white or brown sugar or Splenda

2 tablespoons chopped almonds

1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

3 tablespoons reduced-fat margarine

Mix crunchy topping ingredients until well mixed and crumbly, then sprinkle the topping over the apples. Bake at 375 degrees for about 30 minutes or until top is golden brown and apples are tender.

Yogurt Topping:

1/2 cup plain nonfat yogurt

1/8 teaspoon almond extract

1 teaspoon sugar or Splenda

Serve Apple Crisp warm with yogurt topping.

FRIED PIES

(FROM OLD PENNSYLVANIA DUTCH COOKBOOK)

Recipe from Apopka Citizen Police Alumni Association,

Sharing Our Finest Cookbook

2 cups sifted flour

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup shortening

1/3 cup cold water

Sweetened sieved fruit (dried apricots, peaches, prunes or thick applesauce)

Sift the flour and salt together. Cut in shortening with pastry blender or two knives until pieces are size of small peas. Gradually sprinkle water over mixture, mixing lightly with a fork after each addition. Add only enough water to hold pastry together. Roll out dough on a floured surface about 1/8-inch thick. Cut out 4-inch rounds. Spoon 1 tablespoon sweetened fruit onto each round. Moisten edges with water. Fold into semi-circles and press edges together with fork. Fry in deep fat, heated to 365 degrees. Fry about 3 minutes or until light golden brown; turn pies during frying. Remove from fat; drain on absorbent paper. Makes 1 dozen pies.