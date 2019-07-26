Treat your loved ones with Connie Polanshek’s Strawberry Cheesecake

From our friends in Punta Gorda’s First Presbyterian Church’s A Taste of Heaven, from Phyllis Gass, we have Love-This-Stuff Main Dish Chicken.

Burnie Roberts shares her Crabmeat Casserole with us through The Apopka Woman’s Club’s What’s Cookin’? Keep in mind, this recipe is from when the rock stars of the kitchen made their own salad dressing, thus, the “boiled salad dressing” called for in the recipe.

Laura Elkins has made her Stuffed Tomatoes (with Tuna) recipe available to us in Feeding the Flock, from the New Vision Community Church.

Try the Coconut Pound Cake from Cooking with Foliage La Sertoma of Apopka. We appreciate the Sertoma Club of Apopka and love their book of recipes.

Connie Polanshek’s Strawberry Cheesecake comes to us from The Jones Morris Family Treasury, kindly shared by our dear friend, Susan Nethercote.

From Cooking with Foliage La Sertoma of Apopka, we have a fancy dessert for you – Brandied Fruits with Ice Cream. We thank the Sertoma Club for this recipe.

BURNIE ROBERTS’

CRAB MEAT CASSEROLE

Recipe from

The Apopka Woman’s Club

WHAT’S COOKIN’?

1 pound fresh crab meat

2 eggs

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/4 cup boiled salad dressing

1 onion

1/2 cup parsley

3 tablespoons lemon juice

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon prepared mustard

3 tablespoons chicken broth

1-1/2 cup fresh bread crumbs

3 tablespoons melted butter

Pick over the pound of fresh crab meat to remove bits of bone and shell. Place in bowl and add the two chopped hard-cooked eggs, 1/2 cup mayonnaise, 1/4 cup boiled salad dressing, 1 peeled onion grated, 1/2 cup finely chopped parsley, 3 tablespoons lemon juice, 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce, 1 tablespoon prepared mustard and 3 tablespoons chicken broth or sherry. Toss 1-1/2 cups fresh bread crumbs with 3 tablespoons melted butter. Add half of the bread crumb mixture to the crab mixture.

Turn into a buttered 2-quart casserole and sprinkle with remaining bread crumbs. Bake in a moderate oven, 350 degrees F for about 45 minutes. Garnish with parsley. Makes six servings.

LAURA ELKINS’ EASY-MAKE STUFFED TOMATOES (with Tuna)

Recipe from

New Vision Community Church

Feeding The Flock

Fresh tomatoes, however many you need

1 can tuna fish (regular, not albacore)

1-1/2 tablespoon olive oil

Balsamic vinegar

Dijon mustard

Minced garlic

Diced celery

Chopped cilantro

Pine nuts

Mozzarella cheese (for garnish)

Sprigs of cilantro

Exact measurements are not important for this recipe.

Core out tomato tops with a knife. Scoop out the ‘juice’ with a spoon (serrated is best). Carefully slice a sliver off the bottom from each one to create a flat bottom. Turn tomatoes upside down to drain.

Open and drain tuna; scoop into bowl. Stir in olive oil, balsamic vinegar and Dijon mustard to taste. Add in garlic, celery, chopped cilantro and pine nuts according to desired amounts.

With a teaspoon, fill each tomato to top with combined ingredients.

Cut mozzarella into thin squares. Garnish top of each tomato with piece of mozzarella and a sprig of cilantro for an added touch of color.

For a creamier version, substitute mayonnaise or Miracle Whip for the olive oil and balsamic vinegar.

PHYLLIS GASS’

LOVE-THIS-STUFF

MAIN DISH CHICKEN

Recipe from First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda,

A Taste of Heaven

8 ounces Linguine

1 cup sliced fresh mushrooms

1/2 cup sliced celery

1 tablespoon margarine or butter

2 tablespoons cornstarch

1 cup Campbell’s chicken broth

1/3 cup dry white wine

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1/4 teaspoon dried thyme, crushed

Tabasco sauce, a few dashes

1/2 cup shredded Mozzarella cheese

1-1/2 cups cooked chicken, cut into strips

4 ounces fresh spinach, chopped

Freshly ground Parmesan cheese

Prepare linguine according to package directions except omit salt.

Drain linguine and keep warm. Set aside.

Cook mushrooms and celery in margarine or butter until tender. Stir in cornstarch, broth, white wine, lemon juice, dried thyme, and Tabasco. Cook and stir until bubbly.

Stir in cheese until melted. Stir in chicken and spinach. Cover and cook one minute or until heated through. Serve over linguine. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese. Serves four.

COCONUT POUND CAKE

Recipe from Cooking with

Foliage La Sertoma of Apopka

1 cup shortening

2 cups sugar

5 eggs

2 cups flour

1-1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon coconut extract

1 cup buttermilk

1 (3-1/2 ounces) can coconut

Glaze:

1 cup sugar

1/2 cup buttermilk

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 tablespoon corn syrup

6 tablespoons butter

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cream sugar and shortening; add eggs, one at a time, beating after each addition. Sift dry ingredients and add to butter mixture alternating with extract and buttermilk; fold in coconut.

Bake in a greased tube pan at 350 degrees for 1 hour. To make glaze, combine sugar and buttermilk that has been mixed with soda and corn syrup. Cook until mixture forms a soft ball in cold water; add butter and vanilla. Pour over cake. Makes 12 to 15 servings.

CONNIE POLANSHEK’S

STRAWBERRY CHEESECAKE

Recipe from

The Jones-Morris Family Treasury

1 package graham crackers

1/4 cup butter

1/4 cup sugar

1 8-ounce package cream cheese

1 cup confectioner’s sugar

1 package Dream Whip

1 box frozen strawberries

1 tablespoon cornstarch

2 tablespoons water

NOTE: You can substitute one can pie filling, blueberry or other fruit, for frozen strawberries

Melt butter. Add sugar and graham crackers, mix well. Press into 8 x 8-inch or 9 x 9-inch square pan.

Mix softened cream cheese with confectioner’s sugar using low speed on electric mixer.

Make up 1 package Dream Whip according to directions. Add to cream cheese mixture and mix well.

Spread cream cheese mixture over crumbs. Chill 1 hour until firm. Top with strawberries which have been thawed and thickened with cornstarch and water mixture over medium heat.

BRANDIED FRUITS

WITH ICE CREAM

Recipe from Cooking with

Foliage La Sertoma of Apopka

2 cups pitted large Bing cherries

2 cups canned apricot halves

2 cups canned sliced peaches

1 small can pear halves

3 large firm bananas, sliced

2 tablespoons orange concentrate

1/2 cup apricot nectar

1/2 cup brandy

1 quart vanilla ice cream

Empty all fruits into a large casserole or baking dish, reserving the liquid. Add 1/2 cup each of apricot, peach, and pear juice, the orange concentrate and the apricot nectar.

Sweeten with a little sugar, if desired. Bake in a hot, 400-degree oven, until juice becomes thick and syrupy. Keep fruits hot over a candle warmer or in a chafing dish.

When ready to serve, warm the brandy and pour flaming over the fruits. Have ready portions of ice cream in deep dessert dishes.

Top with hot brandied fruits. The addition of large, firm strawberries, tiny Mandarin orange sections, and canned pineapple cubes enhances the fruit combination.

The fruits must be served very warm, the sauce thick and syrupy. Serve at once. Try flaming the brandy with the lights dimmed, as the flame is a beautiful blue. Makes 8 to 10 servings.