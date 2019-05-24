Tour Pet Care Center’s beautiful resort that features a doggy swimming pool and parklands

Pet Care Center of Apopka features Central Florida Vet’s premier pet resort, providing dog and cat boarding, in addition to their full veterinary hospital facility.

While this location is a full-service veterinary hospital, it has the added advantages of a huge doggy pool and private dog park.

Many years of meticulous planning and construction went into their boarding facility. State-of-the-art kenneling incorporating raised flooring, and with each bedroom area having its own private patio, you can be sure that your pet is very secure and comfortable, while the recreational areas and activities will challenge their mind and body and banish any separation blues.

It doesn’t matter how beautiful the inside is, dogs ALWAYS prefer the outside, which is healthier for mind and body. And by outside they mean not a parking lot or side lot but….six acres of beautiful parkland. It offers superlative daily, weekly, or long-term boarding for your pet.

This resort provides spacious rooms with private outdoor patios. It also features an incredible 35 ft. x 24 ft. bone-shaped swimming pool, specially designed with dog safety in mind. This pool needs to be seen to be believed.

Dogs have so much fun at this resort, which caters to all breeds and ages of dogs.

This state-of-the-art kennel assures your furry family friend will be fed only the best in doggy fare, and ensures that all guests feel settled in and happy to be on vacation. The staff is carefully chosen for their love of animals and professional care giving, and Pet Care Center of Apopka always welcomes you to take a tour.

The staff knows people regard their four-legged friends as members of the family. So how do you make sure they have a good time while you’re on vacation? Simple. Let your pet stay at one of Central Florida’s premier pet resorts at Pet Care Center of Apopka and you’ll receive a luxury facility with budget planning pricing!

PRICING IS VERY REASONABLE. DARE TO COMPARE THESE TO OTHER FACILITIES:

$24 per night (regular rates) per dog, with options of extra play two x 30 mins. in addition to regular exercise ($6), forty-minute nature walks ($12), swimming for two x 30 mins. ($6).

Cats are not forgotten, with a quiet, separate environment with outside views, spacious accommodation, and there’s plenty of playtime.

Pet Care Center of Apopka also provides daily daycare for your pets. Their very reasonable rates ensure that you will want to take advantage of this sanctuary.

Be sure to visit www.centralfloridavets.com, which highlights Pet Care Center of Apopka, and East Lake Animal Clinic under one mantle. Visit their coupon page and check out the special boarding coupons. In addition, click through to Facebook.

There are rewards and special offers available, including a great loyalty program. And watch the videos on the Pet Resort page. You’ll see dogs having a true vacation.

Pet Care Center of Apopka has all this and their outstanding full service hospital on site, a full laboratory and x-ray machine, as well as bathing and grooming to ensure you just have to visit one facility for all your pet’s needs!

Pet Care Center of Apopka is located at 2807 North Rock Springs Road in Apopka, just a tenth of a mile south of Ponkan Road.

You’ll find plenty of parking and friendly, courteous service, designed to make you and your furry friends feel they have arrived at a very special place for their medical and boarding needs.

Call 407-884-8924 for tours or for further information. Visit www.centralfloridavets.com for express boarding service forms. They are open six days-a-week.

