Top lakes, outdoor show among the many activities lately

Hello Folks,

What a great week last week in Central Florida. BASS released its top 100 lakes in the United States. Florida had three lakes in the top 10 – Stick Marsh, Orange Lake, and Lake Okeechobee. We also had nine lakes that made the top 100 lakes for bass fishin’.

You can read all about the lakes in each state by reading the latest edition on BassMaster Magazine. Also, last week, I had the opportunity to visit the ICAST show held at the convention center in Orlando. There were 633 booths at the show. Anything and everything that has to do with fishin’ and boatin’ was represented at the show. There were 13,346 attendees who came to the show from all 50 states, and 80 countries throughout the world. It was a great show and I was very proud to represent The Apopka Chief at the show.

There were many categories, but two of the top winners that got my attention included the new chatter-bait from Z-Man Fishing Products, the Chatter-bait Elite EVO and the Berkley PowerBait Nessie, from Pure Fishing, Inc. I could go on and on about all the new products that were at the show, but I’m sure you can find a lot of information online about these new products.

Kyle at Bitter’s Bait and Tackle reports that a few folks are still catchin’ some specks in Lake Jesup under the State Road 417 bridge. The bluegills are still bitin’ pretty good on red worms this past weekend. We had a new moon this past Monday and I’m sure that got the bluegills to bitin’.

The bass fishin’ has been pretty good for the most part. You can catch some bass on West Lake early in the mornin’ or right at dark thirty. The bass fishin’ on the Harris Chain is a little slow but there are lots of places you can still catch a bass if you want to put in the time to find ’em. Kyle also reports that folks are catchin’ numbers of bass in the Butler Chain. It’s that time of year when they will start schoolin’ up so make sure to keep a lipless crank-bait tied on to one of your rods.

The Maitland Chain has been good for bass, especially for schoolers. Folks are getting’ on the water real early and catchin’ the schoolers at first light. Noisy top-water baits and lipless crank-baits have been workin’ the best.

I hope everyone has a great week and I hope you get a chance to do some fishin’ real soon. See ya next week.

Tip of the week: go fishin’.

Save a few and good luck!