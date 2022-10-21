Three Congregations Working in Harmony Under One Roof

What you’re reading is an advertisement for Graceworx Community Church. Paradoxically, sometimes the best way to promote one’s own congregation is to do a little promotion for other congregations as well. And that’s what’s happening here.

If you drive past 9913 Bear Lake Road, Apopka, FL 32703, you’ll notice a lovely church building (see photo) with a sign near the road that says Graceworx. That’s us.

Graceworx’s worship service is at 11:30 a.m. every Saturday. And our doors are always wide open (figuratively, of course) for any who are seeking to worship God through fellowship, singing, prayer, Bible study and practical, positive, Christ-centered sermons.

You’ll also notice a sign that says St. Andrews Presbyterian Church. That’s the congregation that owns the building in which Graceworx meets each Saturday. The St. Andrews congregation meets each Sunday morning at 9:30 a.m. And their doors are always wide open to everyone, as well.

But there’s another sign: Revelation Church, which also uses the same building. Revelation conducts its worship service at 11:30 a.m. each Sunday. And Revelation, too, is an everyone-welcome congregation.

Now here’s something impressive: The Graceworx, St. Andrews and Revelation congregations have a symbiotic relationship. And what’s that?

It’s an interaction in which the life of one organism is made possible or greatly enhanced by the contribution of another organism. A prime example is the relationship between various plants and honeybees. The plants provide the nectar sought by the bees, and the bees ensure that the plants get pollenated. It’s a life-sustaining, win-win situation.

And that’s the kind of relationship enjoyed by the three congregations at 9913 Bear Lake Road.

The St. Andrews congregation owns a lovely building that requires a considerable outlay of money just to maintain. In fact, it costs more than the congregation could comfortably afford. But with Revelation and Graceworx paying monthly rent, the picture becomes much brighter for St. Andrews.

Revelation is into music and has its own high-quality audiovisual equipment. But Revelation graciously allows St. Andrews and Graceworx to use its equipment, ensuring that all three congregations have the benefit of enhanced audiovisual capabilities.

Three times during the past year, Neil Ricketts, pastor of St. Andrews—and a song writer, singer and guitarist—has provided an extended musical feature for the worship service at Graceworx.

Pastor Ricketts suggests that the three congregations that worship under one roof at St. Andrews are an example of what the psalmist David talks about in Psalm 133:1: “How good and pleasant it is when God’s people live together in unity!” (NIV).

If you’re looking for a congregation in the Apopka area, 9913 Bear Lake Road is a great place to start your search. And at that one address, you have three options.

Of course, since this article is intended to be a promotion for Graceworx, we can’t claim total objectivity concerning which congregation we think you should check out first—though we can say with certainty that you’ll be warmly welcomed at any of the three congregations.

Phone 321-228-4599 for more information about Graceworx.

