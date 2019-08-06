Three assistant principals join Wekiva High School, another retires

Wekiva High School has several news items as the 2019-2020 school year begins on Monday, August 12.

The high school is entering its 13th year.

New administrators

With a new school year about to start, Wekiva High has been graced with three new assistant principals.

Deana Tolbert is the assistant principal for discipline and attendance. She is a proud product of an OCPS education, and she has 14 years of educational experience with Orange County Public Schools. She has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Central Florida in political science with a minor in African-American studies and a master’s degree from Nova Southeastern University in educational leadership.

Ms. Tolbert believes that it takes a village to raise a child and looks forward to the team effort of the faculty, staff, and community supporting the dreams of our students.

When she is not working, Ms. Tolbert enjoys cooking, traveling, and spending time with her family.

Saraya Miller brings 19 years of experience to Wekiva, and she believes that there is an opportunity for all students to learn.

She will be inspiring teachers and working to improve student achievement.

She earned her bachelor of science degree in journalism from Florida A&M University, a master of business administration degree from the University of Phoenix, and an educational specialist degree from Nova Southeastern University.

When not working, she enjoys shopping, reading, traveling, and spending time with family.

Benjamin Alvarado is our new assistant principal of instruction and will oversee guidance and scheduling.

He is a product of OCPS as well and went on to earn a nachelor’s degree in Spanish literature and linguistics from the University of Florida, and a master’s degree in educational leadership from the University of Central Florida. He has 13 years of experience and is a big fan of Disney and Harry Potter (Ravenclaw House).

All three new assistant principals are excited about joining George Kispert, assistant principal and principal’s designee, in working with Principal Michele Erickson, who said, “Wekiva has an amazing, dedicated staff and highly talented students. I am confident that our new administrative team will work well with our teachers vand staff and achieve great things this year.”

